Oklahoma County 4-H Club Chili Supper & Auction set for Nov. 18

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma County 4H Club will hold its annual ChiliSupper and Auction fundraiser on Saturday, November 18. The event will take place at the OSU Extension Conference Center, 2500 NE 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.

According to organizers, some of the best homemade chili around will be served, complete with the fixings from 6 to 8 p.m. 4-H Clubs across the county will be making their own chili and competing against other 4-H Clubs.

From 6 – 7 p.m. participants will get to sample each club’s chili and vote for the “best tasting chili”. The event is open to the public and donations for the meal are accepted.

Suggested donation is $5, children under three eat for free. Water will be provided and sodas will be available for purchase.

The winning club will receive a monetary donation to their 4-H Club.

Also, starting at 6 p.m. and concluding at 7 p.m. is the silent auction. Then at approximately 7:30 p.m. there will be a live auction for a few larger items, according to organizers.

Another great treat will be sweets made by 4-H members offered at the 4H Sweet Shoppe. “This is one of the very few events where the entire family can come, eat a great meal, and have a wonderful time”, commented Danielle Venable, Oklahoma County 4-H Youth Educator.

“Please plan on joining us for an evening of great food and fun to support youth and 4-H educational programs,” Venable said. “All proceeds for the night will go to benefit the Oklahoma County 4-H programs.”

Last year, 4-H members in Oklahoma County donated more than 30,000 hours working in their communities. Some of their projects were H.U.G.S. (Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks), National Youth Science Day, Lego Robotics, Shop with a Cop, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.) Day.

“Our Chili Supper fund raiser goes to support the wonderful work our 4-H clubs do all over the county,” Venable explained. In addition to allowing us to offer scholarships to our 4-H members to continue their education, we also use the proceeds to help us with school enrichment projects and other 4-H projects.”

Oklahoma County has twenty 4-H clubs that currently meet across the county.

“Our 4-H clubs can offer something valuable to every kid in the county,” Venable said. For more information about the 4-H chili cook-off and/or 4-H clubs in Oklahoma County, contact the OSU Extension Center 405-713-1125 or visit the Oklahoma County website.