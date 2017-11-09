Devon Ice Rink opening kicks off holiday activities at the Myriad Gardens

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Myriad Gardens has a full lineup of family-friendly activities throughout the entire 2017 holiday season. The Gardens come alive with the holiday spirit as thousands of lights adorn the exterior and inside of the Crystal Bridge. It’s a must-see holiday Merry & Bright tradition sponsored by OG&E.

From November 11 through January 28, the always popular Devon Ice Rink at the Gardens will be open. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 3 – 9 p.m.; Friday 3 – 11 p.m.: Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Members cost $7, nonmembers are $13, which includes skate rentals, $8 with your own skates, $9 each for groups of 10 of more (reservations required). For private parties call 405-200-1547 or rentals@myriadgardens.org.

On Nov. 17, from 1-3 p.m. and Nov. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during this interactive walk-up event, guests will discover the long-blooming Paperwhite plant and Amaryllis. Participants will learn how to pot their own bulbs to enjoy at home.

Reminiscent of the winter Olympics, guests can Learn to Curl at the Devon Ice Rink on Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and 16, and Jan. 6 and 20, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Oklahoma Curling Club members will walk guests through the basic rules and etiquette of curling and explain the how’s and why’s of delivering a stone.

On Monday, Nov. 20, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., be inspired by the creative designers of The Wild Mother florist during the Thanksgiving Floral Workshop as they guide guests through the steps of creating a 12-18” centerpiece for your holiday table. A selection of cuttings gathered from the Prairie Garden will be available to add a harvest touch to your fresh flower arrangement. Wine will be provided. Ages 21 and up.

The Gardens Walking tour will be held on Nov. 25 and Dec. 30 from 10 – 11 a.m. Guests can enhance their Oklahoma plant knowledge and get great ideas for their yard. Each month changes as the plants grow through the seasons and we focus on plants for color and plants for water conservation in alternating months. Meet in South Lobby.

The OG&E Merry & Bright Free Admission Sundays at the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory will begin November 28 through the month of December. Enjoy holiday light displays and plant exhibits designed especially for the holiday season.

In December, Festive Fridays will include an evening of holiday activities in the Park House Event Center. On Dec. 1, from 6 – 8 p.m., guests will be able to ice skate at the Devon Ice Rink, drink hot cocoa and create Polar Express crafts! Santa will also make an appearance.

On Dec. 2, 9 and 16, Devon’s Saturday’s with Santa will take place in the Gardens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can enjoy food trucks, free admission to the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory, and performances as holiday decorations, floral arrangements and festive displays adorn the Bridge. The outdoor Meinders Terrace will be decked with holly and greenery, making beautiful winter backdrop for your family photos.

Living Wreath Classes will take place on Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. – 12p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. featuring the Evergreen Option. Participants will receive group and one-on-one instruction as they create their own 18-22” wreath. Evergreen wreaths are best for the outdoors. There will also be classes offered at a coinciding time to create succulent wreaths, which are best for outdoors.

Join Wine and Palette for Painting in the Gardens on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to recreate the “Polar Express” on a 11×14 canvas. Then on Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wine and Palette asks guests to bring their pet pics to produce “DIY Pet Portraits” on a 16×20 canvas.

On Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. join Gardens and Grounds Manager, Matthew Janda, for a hands-on Pruning Trees Workshop. Matthew will first give an overview of the best time for pruning both flowering and evergreen trees. He’ll then demonstrate proper tree pruning techniques and give each participant a chance to try their hand at pruning.

During the Gingerbread House Workshop on Dec 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, learn about the flavorful ginger root and then go on a hunt in the conservatory to find it. Guests will then decorate their own fragrant masterpiece. All supplies provided including gingerbread structure, frosting and candies for decorating.

Than on December 15, from 6 – 8 p.m., Sensory Santa Evening is an event for families with children with special needs to meet Santa inside the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory. This event provides a more controlled and welcoming environment for a Santa Photo Experience.

The Winter Wildlife for Kids event will be held on Dec 16, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. There will be a discussion of about how various animals survive in the winter and then learn how to help them out in our own backyards or neighborhoods. “We’ll read a book, play a game and finish with a DIY bird feeder made out of unique recycled home goods,” said organizers.

A handful of workshops are paid events and require advance registration. For the latest information regarding holiday events happening at the Myriad Gardens, visit myriadgardens.org