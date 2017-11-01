Don’t be a Turkey! Come to Paseo’s First Friday for Pastels, Paints, Pomeroy, Pueblo and More

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for November will take place on Friday, November 3, from 6-10 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have more than 20 galleries featuring over 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.

The Paseo Art Space, at 3022 Paseo, will feature a small works show by member artists of the Oklahoma Pastel Society during the month of November.

The Oklahoma Pastel Society began in 2003 and is organized for the benefit of providing members with educational opportunities through monthly meetings and semi-annual workshops. Member artists enjoy getting their hands dirty while painting and spend a good amount of time working to improve. Their small works show in the Paseo Art Space November 3-25 will feature a wide variety of representational work including landscapes, still life and animals created by artists dedicated to the art of pastel.

November First Friday will feature the music of 14-year-old singer/songwriter Ken Pomeroy. Transcending her age, Ken has a unique vocal quality that blends smoothly with her heartfelt lyric writing. Ken began singing, writing songs, and playing the Baritone ukulele at age nine. She quickly learned to play the concert and soprano ukulele. At age 10, she began playing guitar.

This month’s food trucks include Phill Me Up Cheesesteaks and Chris’ Grill and Frozen Treats serving up American classics.

Three new retail businesses have opened up in the Pueblo at Paseo, 607 NW 28 Street. Smash Bangles, jewelry, gift and whimsy; EB Gallery, a fine art gallery specializing in photography and Herban Mother, offering hemp oil CBD products (THC free.)

Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Membership information can be found on the website at thepaseo.org/join.