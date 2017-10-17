Silver Soirée fundraiser to benefit Fred Jones Museum of Art school bus fund



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

NORMAN, OK – The third annual Silver Soirée fundraiser to benefit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will be held on Friday, October 20 from 7 – 11 p.m. The event will take place at the Railhouse Event Center, 102 W. Eufaula Street, in Norman.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the museum’s school bus fund, which helps Oklahoma schools offset transportation costs related to educational field trips to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.

Guests are invited to dress in their flirtiest flapper dress or most stylish spats during the 1920s “Speakeasy” themed event.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and libations and live entertainment which will include big band jazz performances by University of Oklahoma School of Music students. \ In addition, there will be vaudeville acts and vocal numbers performed by students in the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre.

Later that evening, swing guitar and jazzy blues will be provided by Kyle Reid and the Low Swingin’ Chariots.

“This year’s fundraiser is the third annual event, though the Silver Soiree is actually a former fundraiser our Museum Association held many years ago, which we brought back after a few decades in 2015,” said Michael Bendure, Director of Communication, Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, University of Oklahoma.

“The evening will be packed with exciting festivities and activities, including games, live entertainment, drawings for prizes, and more,” Bendure added. “This year’s theme is a speakeasy, so guests are encouraged to dress in their best Prohibition-era clothing.”

Attendees will enjoy trying their luck at blackjack, craps and roulette – for entertainment purposes only – plus a 1920s-themed photo booth to commemorate the evening, along with a wide array of raffle prizes.

The Silver Soirée: Speakeasy is made possible through the support of Republic Bank and Trust, the event’s Presenting Diamond Sponsor.

The evening is open to those who are age 21 and above with valid identification. Admission costs $75 for Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art Association members, or $100 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased online, or by phone at 405-325-5990. bit.ly/SilverSpeakeasy

Once purchased, tickets will be available at the door. Guests are reminded to look for the password when they arrive—but keep it to under wraps.

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is located in the OU Arts District on the corner of Elm Avenue and Boyd Street, at 555 Elm Ave., on the OU Norman campus. Museum admission is complimentary to all visitors, thanks to a generous gift from the OU Athletics Department. For sponsorship information, call the Association Office at 405-25-5990. Accommodations are available by calling 404-325-4938 or visiting ou.edu/fjjma.