The City Sentinel

Painted Sky Opera – Home-grown musical excellence for Oklahoma

Darla Shelden Story by on October 3, 2017 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Soprano Saira Frank, a Wisconsin native now working with the Painted Sky Opera, will sing the lead role ‘Tosca!’ for two performances of the classic opera, which runs October 6 (8 p.m.), Oct. 7 (8 p.m.) and Oct. 8 (2 p.m.) at the Freede Little Theatre in the downtown Civic Center Music Hall. Visit the Civic Center website at http://www.okcciviccenter.com or call thee box office at 405.297.2264. For information, go to www.paintedskyopera.org. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

Soprano Saira Frank, a Wisconsin native now working with the Painted Sky Opera, will sing the lead role ‘Tosca!’ for two performances of the classic opera, which runs October 6 (8 p.m.), Oct. 7 (8 p.m.) and Oct. 8 (2 p.m.) at the Freede Little Theatre in the downtown Civic Center Music Hall. Visit the Civic Center website at http://www.okcciviccenter.com or call thee box office at 405.297.2264. For information, go to www.paintedskyopera.org. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

Patrick B. McGuigan

High quality professional opera is now “home-grown” in Oklahoma City, through the work of Painted Sky Opera, the state’s first professional theatre company.

Painted Sky performers and their friends from Opera on Tap! donated their services to raise money for the American Red Cross (Oklahoma) at a stellar benefit program held on September 17, in the worship space at First Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City.

Performers (and some of their selections) included Dorian McCall (In Christ Alone), Liz Wasson (Stella de marinar), Tom Sitzler (The Impossible Dream), Laura Wardwell (Mon coeur s’ouvre a ta voix), J. Warren Mitchell (E lucevan le stelle, Give Me Jesus), Nicole Van Every (Sempre Libera, Somewhere Over the Rainbow),  Bill Christensen (Dein ist mein ganzes Herz), Barbara Fox DeMaio (La Mamma morte), Justin Kroll (Morgen).

Saira Frank and Brett Payne soared in a spiritual duet, The Prayer.

The entire group came together for Va Pensiero and in support of Alexandra Carmon’s interpretation of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The ensemble had opened the production with a stirring rendition of America the Beautiful, and closed the evening leading the crowd in a soaring interpretation of the Star Spangled Banner.

Those wishing to support Painted Sky’s efforts to bolster hurricane relief, please visit:

https://www.paintedskyopera.org/hurricane-relief

Still ahead, Saira Frak and Nicole Van Every will divide the lead part in ‘Tosca,’ the classic  Giacomo Puccini’s opera that opens the second season for Painted Sky. Those performances will take place October 6 (8 p.m.), Oct/ 7 (8 p.m.) and Oct. 8 (2 p.m.) at the Freede Little Theatre in the downtown Civic Center Music Hall.

A stellar cast of rising stars will support the leading ladies, including J. Warren Mitchell and Joel Burcham as Tosca’s lover, Cararadossi, and Thomas Cannon and Tom Sitzler alternating as Scarpia.

While the classic themes of ‘Tosca!’ were detailed in last month’s story, suffice it to say, in the words of artistic director Rob Glaubitz, that the story “connects with universal themes that will always be relevant. Tosca touches both the bright and dark aspects of humanity in its exploration of love and freedom and how the forces of evil conspire to oppress and destroy both.”

Ticket information for Painted Sky’s performances is available onlineor from the Civic Center Music Hall box office, 201 North Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City, telephone 405-297-2264. Office hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Season tickets cannot be purchased online.)

Season options are the most economical: $80 for season ticket, with reserved seating at all three Painted Sky shows. Details on various special offers can be found at the opera’s home website.

To end a 90-minute performance benefiting hurricane relief efforts operated by the American Red Cross (Oklahoma), members of the Painted Sky Opera troupe and their friends from Opera on Tap! Performed in September at Oklahoma City’s First Presbyterian Church. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

To end a 90-minute performance benefiting hurricane relief efforts operated by the American Red Cross (Oklahoma), members of the Painted Sky Opera troupe and their friends from Opera on Tap! Performed in September at Oklahoma City’s First Presbyterian Church. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

The stained glass window above the worship space at Oklahoma City’s First Presbyterian Church glowed as the sun set in the west during the gathering of volunteers from local opera groups raising money to support American Red Cross relief efforts. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

The stained glass window above the worship space at Oklahoma City’s First Presbyterian Church glowed as the sun set in the west during the gathering of volunteers from local opera groups raising money to support American Red Cross relief efforts. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

Painted Sky Benefit Patriots

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Click For Western Concepts
Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes