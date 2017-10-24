Oklahoma Hip Hop Festival to host tribute to The Roots band

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The City of Oklahoma City has declared November as Hip Hop History Month. To honor this recognition, the third annual Oklahoma Hip Hop Festival will host a one-night event celebrating one of hip hop’s most iconic collectives.

The festival, themed The Next Movement: Tribute to the Legendary Roots Crew,” will take place on Sunday, November 5, 6 – 10 p.m. at the Venu Lounge in Bricktown, [224 E. Main Street in Oklahoma City.

The event features an onstage jam session of selected hits and tracks performed by an array of local musicians, MCs, vocalists, and DJs. Advance tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 at door with complimentary drinks, and $25 RSVP seating with bottle service.

Event proceeds will go to benefit the Elemental Hip Hop After School Program.

“The heartland is often overlooked as a haven for urban art,” said Gregory Jerome founder of the Oklahoma Hip Hop Festival. “The festivals celebrate all elements of hip hop, with this year focusing on honoring one of the groups that exemplifies all aspects of those elements, The Roots,” said Jerome.

An American hip hop band, the Roots was formed in Philadelphia, PA 1987 by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Almir “Questlove” Thompson. The Roots are well known as the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon but the group has been a part of the fabric of hip hop for over 30 years. Their consistent, critically acclaimed work has led to them being recognized as one of the all-time greatest hip hop groups in history.

The Roots, a Grammy and NAACP Image Awards winning band, popularized the eclectic jazz-infused, live band approach to performing that has had a major influence on many other hip-hop artists.

Opening the festival on Nov. 5 will be Los Angeles-based neo-soul artist Brooke Taylor, best known from her appearances on The Steve Harvey Morning Show. She was also crowned the “Neighborhood Idol” on the Real 92.3 Big Boy’s Morning Show, and is recognized for her collaborations with artists such as the underground rapper Murs.

Other performers include Gregory Jerome, Ckai Dawson, Spence Browne, Original Flow, DJ Quest, Roderick Porter, DJ G-MCK and Culture Cinematic band.

The full list of performers and vendors is available at www.OklahomaHipHopFest.com.

The Oklahoma Hip Hop Festival was created in 2015 to highlight the state’s dynamic music scene and demonstrate the vitality of a music style born in the late twentieth century that has now permeated popular culture worldwide.

“The Oklahoma Hip Hop Festival is not just another concert, but a movement to educate, promote diversity, and encourage community involvement within the vibrant and growing art form thriving within the state,” Jerome said. “It also serves as a fundraiser for the Elemental Hip Hop Program, which equips elementary-aged children with skills that impact social and political change, engage marginalized and disaffected youth, and empower the culture of the hip-hop nation.”

Sponsors for the 3rd Annual Oklahoma Hip-Hop Festival include Jack Daniels, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, and Downtown OKC Inc.

For more information about the program, how to bring it to your local school, or how to help, visit www.GregoryJerome.net. To purchase tickets, visit www.OklahomaHipHopFest.com.