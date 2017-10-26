Local UN Chapter hosts annual luncheon to promote “Global Goals, Local Leaders”

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, October 28, the United Nations Association of Oklahoma City (UNA-OKC) will host its annual U.N. Day Luncheon featuring a panel on community development. The event will take place from 12 – 1:45 p.m., at Mayflower Congregational Church, 3901 NW 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.

United Nations Day, recognized each year since 1948 on October 24, marks the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter in 1945.

This year’s national theme for UN Day is “Global Goals, Local Leaders.” The network will recognize local efforts to champion one or more of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Each goal has specific targets to be achieved over the next 15 years.

UNA-OKC chapter members and the public are invited for lunch, a silent auction, a panel discussion followed by a question and answer period, along with UNA-OKC’s regular procedures of it’s annual membership meeting.

The event will be moderated by Richard White, UNA-OKC director of communications.

UNA-USA Chapters across the nation will hold over 150 events celebrating the 72nd anniversary while encouraging community support for the work of the UN and its ability to find solutions to the world’s biggest problems.

On September 25, 2015, countries around the world adopted a set of 17 sustainable development goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

According to UNA-OKC leaders, in order for the goals to be reached everyone needs to do their part, including the governments, the private sector, civil society, and the public.

Panelists to discuss these issues will include Kendra Horn, executive director of Women Lead, former president of Sally’s List and candidate for Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District; Candace Liger, founder of the Abstract Ebon Collective, community organizer for American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, and recipient of the 2017 Social Justice Activator Award from the YWCA of Oklahoma; Kechina Nelson, Water Protector and indigenous rights activist from the Lakota Sioux Tribe; and Andrew Sartain, food, energy and water activist and founder of Earth Rebirth.

While traveling during a campaign throughout Oklahoma Horn says she encountered many women who felt isolated and disempowered. As a result, she decided to start Women Lead Oklahoma to show women that they can be the “catalyst for change.”

“I want to show them that not only they can, but that they already are,” Horn said. “Women are so much more powerful than they think. I am striving to show more women the power they already have to make a difference in their communities and world, to create connection, dialogue and action that leads to real changes in their experience in the world.”

UNA-OKC says in this way Kendra’s work aligns with several of the United Nation’s Development Goals, such as Gender Equality, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

As a local chapter of the nation’s largest grassroots foreign policy organization, the UNA-OKC offers Oklahomans the opportunity to connect with issues confronted by the UN, from global health and human rights to the spread of democracy, equitable development and international justice.

Luncheon tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. To register online visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-goals-local-leaders-tickets-38281949341

Through the generosity of its supporters, the UNA-USA OKC is able to offer a limited number of student scholarships and to cover the cost of the luncheon meeting.

High school, college and university students who are interested in the United Nations and its mission are qualified to apply for a scholarship if needed by emailing unausaokc@gmail.com.

For more information, visit una-okc.org.