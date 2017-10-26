Donations needed for Pets and People’s charity auction on Nov 11

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

YUKON, OK – Pets & People Humane Society will hold its 16th annual Charity Auction fundraiser on Saturday, November 11. The auction and dinner will be held at 7 p.m. at the 10 West Main event center in Yukon. The charity event is Pets & People’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The organization is currently collecting tax deductible items and gift certificates to create auction baskets that will be taken home by the highest bidder that evening.

“We want donations of everything from gift baskets to designer purses and sporting goods for our very popular auction, which comes just in time for holiday gift-giving,” said Karen Terry, auction volunteer. “Anyone who has items to donate can drop them off at our shelter, or our volunteers will be happy to pick them up.”

All proceeds will go toward funding medical treatment for dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered to help end the cycle of unwanted pets in Oklahoma.

“We usually have about 500 items available, including gift baskets with services such as restaurant certificates and spa packages,” said board member and full time volunteer Edy Bauer. “We always have a very eclectic group of things at our auction, which makes for great Christmas shopping.

“We have a wonderful caterer, Bob Bean, that will serve an impressive buffet with roast beef sliced to order, roasted chicken and a vegetarian entrée with an assortment of veggies salads and desserts.” Bauer added.

Auction tickets are $25 if purchased by Monday, November 6 at the Pets & People Humane Society. 701 Inla Avenue, in Yukon. The shelter is located two blocks north of Route 66 and one block west of 5th Street. After Nov. 6, tickets will increase to $30.

Tickets to the event include entry to the auction, a buffet dinner, ice tea and coffee. A cash bar will be available

Pets & People is open from 12 – 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. Tickets are also for sale in advance online at petsandpeople.com.

Event sponsorships are avaialble for $250, which include a table for eight and signs recognizing the sponsors. The number of sponsorships is limited to 25. The deadline to become a sponsor is Nov. 6.

Pets and People was founded in 1990 by Pam Wright, Mel Berger, Donelda Wheatley and Jody Harlan, as a pet therapy program where volunteers visited nursing centers in Yukon.

The organization later expanded into a full service humane society, which rescues dog and cats from nearby area animal shelters.

Since its beginning, Pets and People has added a foster home program, community projects, and school education projects emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering animals.

Proceeds from the Pets and People Thrift Store, located at 322 Elm Avenue in Yukon, also go to benefit the organization. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays by appointment only. For more details, call 405-350-3199.

Financial donations can also be made to Pets and People to help support their annual auction. Recognized as a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable organization, all donations are tax deductible.

Pets and People’s adoption fees are $130 for dogs and $85 for cats. The donation includes spaying or neutering, rabies certification and tags, microchipping and worming. Adoptable pets are up to date with other vaccinations and have tested negative for various diseases, including heartworms for dogs and feline leukemia for cats.

For more information about adopting a pet, the Charity Auction, or to make a donation, contact Pets and People Humane Society at 405-350-PETS (7387), or visit PetsandPeople.com or their Facebook page.