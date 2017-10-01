Capitol Report for September 30: The Case of Julius Jones, oil and gas business is popular, and the delayed special session

In this week’s Capitol Report segment, journalist Patrick B. McGuigan called on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to open up the state legal system to allow introduction of new evidence in the case of Julius Jones.

Attorneys for Jones, now on death row, have gathered new evidence indicating he is innocent in the killing of an Edmond businessman two decades ago. Further, a new long-term study of death row sentences in Oklahoma indicate violations of binding federal court precedents touching cases involving African-American defendants. McGuigan pointed out the U.S. Supreme Court issued, just days ago, a stay of execution in a Georgia case.

In discussion with News9 reporter Alex Cameron, the CapitolBeatOK editor also discussed opinion surveys pointing to strong (and bipartisan) favorable ratings for the state oil and gas industry.

Wrapping up, McGuigan said Speaker of the House Charles McCall saved taxpayers some money when he recessed a special legislative session to allow time for more budget and spending negotiations at the deadlocked Capitol.

Watch the Capitol Report for September 30