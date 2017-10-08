Capitol Report for Saturday, October 7: McGuigan Lauds Lankford’s ‘SUCCEED’ Act, and reflections on sanctity in times of trouble

In this week’s Capitol Report on News9, the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, journalist Patrick B. McGuigan praised the “SUCCEED” Act U.S. Sen. James Lankford has introduced in Congress. Aiming to advance, in Lankford’s summary, “Compassion, Merit, Prevention and Fairness,” the proposal would create a 15-year process to full legal status for young undocumented residents who were brought to America as children.

Saying he might craft an even more generous plan, the CapitolBeatOK editor nonetheless praised Lankford for putting forth an achievable system of reform for “Dreamers.” Lankford’s proposal would yield – for law-abiding youths who “keep their nose clean” – a path to legal status. In related news, News9 posted as part of this week’s segment a snapshot of public opinion surveys (from ABC, NBC and FoxNews, among others) finding overwhelming support for proposals along the lines of Lankford’s ideas.

In dialogue with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan reflected that in wake of the mass murder in Las Vegas, Oklahomans should model the sanctity of individuals like Stanley Rother (“the shepherd who would not run”) and St. Therese of Lisieux (“the little flower”), performing acts of kindness and support for one another.

Watch the October 7 Capitol Report