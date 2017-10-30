Capitol Report for October 28: Consumers of American Journalism absorb two examples of why press freedom matters

On this week’s Capitol Report – the weekend segment broadcast on Oklahoma City’s News9 and Tulsa’s Newson6 — news analyst Patrick B. McGuigan focused on two widely covered stories illustrating the continuing importance of the protected liberties news reporters enjoy in the American legal system.

First, he pointed to the work of two reporters for ‘The Hill’ (a Washington, D.C. newspaper based on Capitol Hill), whose reporting unearthed new aspects of the Uranium One story, documenting shady dealings leading to a shift in U.S. policy on control of uranium assets. In discussion with reporter Alex Cameron, of the Oklahoma City affiliate for CBS News, the CapitolBeatOK editor pointed out that major national news organizations – The New York Times, New Yorker, and the Los Angeles Times – broke the wave of stories about shocking abuse of Hollywood performers by powerful film mogul Carl Weinstein.

Both major news events demonstrated the essential role that press freedoms, guaranteed in the American system, play in laying bare abuses both in government and in powerful institutions, McGuigan said.

Watch the Capitol Report for October 28