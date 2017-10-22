Capitol Report for October 21: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ worthy of curriculum inclusion, and 30 year anniversary of Senate rejection of the Bork nomination

In this week’s Capitol Report segment for News9, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan lamented the decision of the Mississippi school district to remove Harper Lee’s classic novel, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ from the Middle School Curriculum. In discussion of the news with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan quoted a letter, written by a taxpayer in that state, to the editor of a local newspaper. That writer observed, “The themes in the story humanize all people regardless of their social status, education level, intellect, and of course, race.

It would be difficult to find a time when it was more relevant than in days like these.” Cameron shifted discussion to the 30th anniversary (falling on Monday, October 23) of the U.S. Senate’s defeat of the Robert H. Bork nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, pointing out that McGuigan wrote an influential memoir about that domestic policy confrontation.

The CapitolBeatOK editor said Bork defeat was a searing rejection of limited government and the rule of law. Judge Bork, the editor said, was the closest Twentieth Century equivalent to James Madison, author of the U.S. Constitution.

The country “has never recovered” – and, McGuigan believes – “may never recover” from waves the Bork defeat triggered in U.S. politics.

Watch the Capitol Report for October 21