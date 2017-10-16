Capitol Report for October 14: Democrats have their own policy and style differences, hopeful report on Gross State Receipts

The October 14 Capitol Report on News9, focused on public policy and other issues impacting Oklahoma, kicked off with an upbeat summary of gross tax revenues for the Sooner State. Patrick B. McGuigan reviewed the most recent information from Treasurer Ken Miller, including a total of $1 billion tax receipts during September. Some of the boost came from a varied tax and fee increases, but the bulk of the fresh cash was the result of an improving state economy. That included a 60 percent surge in monthly income from the gross production tax on oil and gas.

The Capitol BeatOK editor turned, in dialogue with reporter Alex Cameron, to policy and stylistic fissures among national Democrats. In what could foreshadow policy disagreemens, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio notably clashed over the annual observance of Columbus Day in the Empire State. On a perennially intense moral issue, McGuigan pointed out that the national committee aiming to elect more Democrats to the U.S. House reversed itself and will provide contributions and organizational support for pro-life candidates.

Finally, McGuigan pointed out, U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez of California – fifth ranking Democrat in the House – has called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (also a Californian) and other top-ranking Democrats to step down so younger members can assume the mantle of leadership.