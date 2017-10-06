Burlesque queen Adèle Wolf presents her 6th Annual Halloween Spectacular

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, October 28, the sixth annual Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show Halloween Spectacular will return to Oklahoma City. The holiday event will be held at Oklahoma City Contemporary Arts Center, 3000 General Pershing Blvd at the State Fair Grounds Park.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin promptly at 9 p.m. All seating sections are on risers to ensure a good view for all.

Wolf’s cast includes award-winning burlesque artists and other stage performers from around the country.

The Halloween Spectacular show is a one night only opportunity to experience world-class burlesque and vaudeville-style entertainment right here in Oklahoma City.

Adèle Wolf is an internationally touring, award winning burlesque performer and producer, published model, and actress based in Oklahoma City and Western Europe.

The protégé of burlesque icon, April March, Wolf has been performing onstage for the majority of her life in various disciplines and has had years of formal training in dance, theatre, and voice. Oklahoma City publications have named her “Oklahoma City’s Burlesque Queen.”

Wolf is the producer of Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show and the Oklahoma City Burlesque Festival. She is also the headmistress at the Oklahoma School of Burlesque and Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School of Oklahoma City.

Since 2015, Wolf has worked regularly in Europe. She has performed and conducted workshops in England, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and Czech Republic.

The Halloween event will feature burlesque, cabaret, aerial arts, snake charming, contortion and belly dance in addition to audience participation games, door prizes, and a Halloween costume contest.

Attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress” while posing in the photo booth that will be available to capture visions of the memorable evening.

“I created my show to bring something new and exciting to Oklahoma City. Our award-winning guest stars are internationally recognized for their talents and really represent the cream of the crop in burlesque and vaudeville” said Wolf. “In six years of productions, the Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show has become one of the most well respected burlesque & variety shows in the country.”

Guest performers will include Shan de Leers, a Professional Captivator and Bawdy Confidence purveyor from Nashville, Tennessee. Shan is studio Manager at Nashville’s only Burlesque finishing school, Delinquent Debutantes, where she produces Nashville’s only “Uncensored” monthly burlesque revue.

An aerial performance will be given by Austin, Texas based Bethany Summersizzle. A circus artist, burlesque performer, model and instructor, she has been dubbed Äustin’s own “Lady of Bend.”

Artist Kata Maya is an Oklahoma City resident. Maya began belly-dancing at age 5. She is a choreographer, instructor, and life-long member of the Middle Eastern Dance community.

On stage that evening, Wolf will debut a new duet with her pet snake Lazarus. “Come see us dance together,” she posted on Facebook.

Door prizes will be provided by Aalim Bellydance Academy, Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show, Bad Granny’s Bazaar and Dig It.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $40 in advance. All prices will go up $5 at the door.

Guests must 18+ to enter and 21 to drink.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.adelewolf.com.