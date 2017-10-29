Old Trinity of Paseo Quilt Show builds homes for Peppers Ranch foster children

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Old Trinity Chapel Event Center of Paseo, 3000 N. Lee, in Oklahoma City will host a “Hippie at Heart–Quirky to Modern Art Quilt Show and Giveaway” on Friday, November 3. The free event will take place from 5 – 10 p.m. during the Paseo First Friday Art Walk.

That evening, award-winning author and quilt historian Judy Howard will be giving away 50 antique and vintage quilts, clothing and boho décor in exchange for checks written to Peppers Ranch. She will also be signing and giving away for a $15 donation her Quirky to Modern Art Quilts—Hippie at Heart and 1905 Cookbooks.

Proceeds will go to benefit children at the Pepper Ranch Foster Care Community.

Howard says the Old Trinity of Paseo Event Center is the perfect setting to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Hippie Summer of Love when 100,000 people flocked to San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district.

In 2000, the Old Trinity Anglican Church was transported on two flatbed trailers to 3000 N. Lee in the Paseo Art District by Tom Lee, photographer and entrepreneur who discovered Old Trinity on the Internet and bought it sight unseen.

Originally built in 1842 in Gothic Revival style, in Blackville New Brunswick, Canada, the Trinity Church has eight original stained glass windows and six arched doors and walls.

Since 1976, Howard has been offering an outstanding collection of 19th and 20th century quilts, coverlets and vintage textiles at affordable prizes to quilt collectors and dealers around the world.

“The Hippie at Heart shows that there is a little free-spirited hippie in all of us and that what was old is new again,” Howard said. “Quilters from the 1800s through today have aimed at changing the world by leaving a legacy of creative kindness, love and story that only quilts can provide.

“As artists, we desire to express beauty, love, thoughts, religious and political beliefs, pain and victories through our quilting—to paint our story, capture our memories and dreams with needle and thread. We want to stretch the boundaries. We’ve got to be free.”

For a preview of the Quilt exhibit, and an opportunity for online shopping to help Peppers Ranch build new loving homes for foster children, visit BuckboardQuilts.com.

Founded in 1999, the Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community works to “break the cycle” of child abuse and neglect through loving homes, counseling, and growth-oriented activities. Located at 3200 S. Western in Guthrie, Peppers Ranch provides 13 homes for 110 foster children.

Peppers Ranch’s goal is to become home to as many of Oklahoma’s abused and neglected children as possible.

Tonya Ratcliff, Peppers Ranch executive director, says that the children that come to Peppers Ranch have been victimized through no fault of their own by the very people who were supposed to love and protect them.

“By providing the necessary resources and services to foster parents, we provide a safe and nurturing community to inspire and equip these children to break the abuse cycle, reach their full potential, and become productive citizens of society,” Ratcliff added.

“Our fight for the greater good will not cease until every Oklahoma child has a safe place to call home, and a family equipped with love and resources to care for them.”

Take a virtual tour of the 200 acre Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community at PeppersRanch.com.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. The City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the Paseo Arts Association and the historic district.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org.