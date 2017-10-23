Canterbury Voices and Horseshoe Road partner to present Bluegrass and Blue Jeans concert



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Canterbury Voices is partnering with Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road to present Bluegrass and Blue Jeans, the first concert in Canterbury’s 2017-2018 season.

The performance will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 27 at the Oklahoma City Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts Center, 7777 S. May Avenue.

Attendees will hear choral music from the bluegrass, gospel, folk, and sacred music genres.

The show will feature special appearances from local television personality and musician Lucas Ross and Matt Denman, Oklahoma City University guitar professor. Director of Education for the Guitar Foundation of America, and Director of the Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute.

In addition, the Mustang High School choir and students from Canterbury’s education program, Canterbury Youth Voices will perform. “We’re elated to bring so many diverse artists together to present this unique choral experience,” said Dr. Randi Von Ellefson, artistic director of Canterbury and the conductor for this concert.

“Kyle, his band, Matt, and Lucas are all talented musicians, and their performances alongside our 130 member chorus will make up a charming evening of music.”

The concert will feature the “Southwestern Suite” by Randol Bass, several sacred music selections composed by Alice Parker, a performance by the Mustang High School choir under the direction of Stephanie Easley and Cynthia Gass, and a set by Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road, featuring Lucas Ross and Matt Denman.

The concert will conclude with Carol Barnett’s “The World Beloved- A Bluegrass Mass.” Barnett’s piece will also showcase soloists Rachel Barnard, Stephanie Easley, and Dan Jollay, along with accompaniment by Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road.

Horseshoe Road, comprised of Kyle Dillingham, Peter Markes & Brent Saulsbury, has a widely varied musical style ranging from blues to bluegrass, gypsy jazz to western swing, country, rock and gospel.

Dillingham heads the band, and is a graduate of Oklahoma City University and a winner of the Governor’s Arts Awards. He has performed in over 30 countries worldwide, and is considered a Musical Ambassador for Oklahoma.

Ross is a four time Heartland Emmy Award winner and a banjo player when he is not appearing on KAUT’s “Rise and Shine” morning program. Denman is the Director of Guitar Studies at Oklahoma City University, and holds positions with the Guitar Foundation of American and the Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute.

Now in its 49th season, Canterbury Voices encourages the development of the arts through its large-scale choral music performances and multiple music education programs. Canterbury Voices frequently attracts world-renowned artists to perform in Oklahoma City.

Bluegrass and Blue Jeans is included as part of the Canterbury Voices season ticket packages, which starts at $39 per seat. Individual tickets start at $15, and can be purchased online by visiting CanterburyOKC.com, or calling 405-232-SING (7464).