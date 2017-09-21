Steve Miller Band rocks fans at “ethereal” Lost Lakes venue

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

Sept. 21, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Sunday morning started out with gray clouds and rain showers throughout much of the metro area. People looking forward to going to the concert that evening featuring iconic music legends The Steve Miller Band, Eddie Money and 38 Special were beginning to question whether or not the show would go on.

Soon, organizers began posting on Facebook that there had been little to no rain at the Lost Lakes venue and the show was on schedule.

The KRXO Birthday Bash, celebrating the classic rock (104.5 FM) radio station’s 30 years on air, took place at the relatively new Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex, only five minutes from downtown Oklahoma City.

Located at 3501 NE 10th Street and situated on over 850 acres, the Lost Lakes complex features a beach and a monster waterslide just a stone’s throw from the concert stage.

“Steve Miller was incredible,” concert promoter and head of the PM Group, Howard Pollack posted on Facebook. “Having it at Lost Lakes was out of this world and being with family and friends made it even that much better. What a great way to show off Oklahoma City’s newest venue.”

Pollack, former president of the Zoo Amphitheater further wrote, “Steve Miller’s manager Scott Boorey sat down with me. Boorey told me It’s all about the vibe you create…watch Steve play and feel the vibe. Now feel the vibe that you’ve been creating at your new venue. That is why we come back for you Howard.” Pollack posted his reaction as simply, “WOW.”

Keri Parks who attended the show with her husband said, “It was our first time to go to Lost Lakes and it was quite an experience. Parking was easy. It was quite different walking on a sandy beach and crossing a lake to get to the concert stage. All three bands have still got it after all these years.”

During the show, local food trucks provided a variety of food options including adult beverages.

Surrounded by trees, rolling hills and water, the Lost Lakes Amphitheater has an “ethereal” feeling according to Oklahoma City resident, Gary Sanchez.

“The concert at Lost Lakes was perfect – it’s a beautiful venue and the sound quality was great,” Sanchez said. “The walk to the concert was really pleasant. It was so nice sitting outside under the stars, especially with the laser show, which was impressive because of all the trees. The entire evening was awesome.”

A longtime Steve Miller fan, Andrew McGuigan took his twenty-month old son to the event. “At a concert possibly meant for a generation far beyond his months, Jude Cash (McGuigan) felt right at home,” Andrew said. “Arriving early to wait in line with the ‘true fans’ and wearing a shirt reading ‘Lettuce Turnip the Beet,’ little Jude embraced the ‘free love’ feeling of his fellow concert goers and danced like it was Steve Miller circa 1973. We had a blast.”

Enthusiastic about his first experience as a concert promoter, Oklahoma City attorney Billy Coyle seems quite pleased with the show and the crowd turnout. “What an electric night. The rain held off, the performances were great, and Lost Lakes got their premier concert of the year. 4,500 people lined the amphitheater, and loved every minute of the show.”

Andrew West Griffin, editor and owner of Red Dirt Report, an online news site, covered the event. “The bands… this cool, breezy September night did not let us down,” he wrote. “What I liked was the intimacy of the location. I liked how the trees were still there in front of the stage, giving the event a summer camp sort of feel.” Read Griffin’s full review here.

In addition to live music, the Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex offers a variety of outdoor activities for people of all ages. The complex includes a world class Wakeboard Park, hydro boarding, kid’s bungee jumps, and mud volleyball all in a unique beach side setting.

According to Pollack, future Lost Lakes attractions will include horseback riding; zip lines, a floating bar, a floating flash pad with trampolines, slides and obstacle courses, and an 18 hole Frisbee golf course.

Pollack and Coyle indicated that the Lost Lakes amphitheater would be the venue for many great future concerts.

After the concert during a “girl’s night out,” music lover Lisa Ghariani said, “I had a fantastic time. You can tell the venue is still going through a lot of structural and logistical changes. I’m sure it will be a lost getaway for us locals for years to come.”

On Saturday, September 23 Lost Lakes will present “the champions of bass music,” Excision, featuring The Paradox with Boombox Cartel and Dion Timmer.

Upcoming Lost Lakes events include the KATT (100.5 FM) Wicked Haunted Forest from September 29 through October 31, each evening at 7 p.m. The annual Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race & Mud Run sponsored by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban will be held at Lost Lakes on May 12, 2018.

For more information, visit lostlakesokc.com.