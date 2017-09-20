Sen. David Holt garners FOP endorsement in Oklahoma City’s mayoral race

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge 123) on Tuesday (September 19) announced support of David Holt to become Oklahoma City’s next Mayor.

The endorsement comes two weeks after all mayoral candidates appeared in a public forum to discuss public safety issues. The FOP announced the endorsement was the result of an “overwhelming” vote of members to support Holt.

Oklahoma City FOP leaders cited Holt’s commitment to communication with the organization, his work in the Legislature to fund public safety, and his strong support for law enforcement in general.

“Our membership has watched David Holt in the Legislature, and we listened closely to his answers at the public safety forum,” said John George, president of the FOP local. “He understands the issues police officers face, made public safety a key part of his campaign and we believe he will be an excellent partner in finding solutions to our manpower issues.”

Holt, who has made public safety a top priority of his campaign, expressed gratitude for the support of Oklahoma’s City’s officers.

“I am honored to be supported by Oklahoma City’s police officers,” said Holt. “This endorsement is the culmination of a dialogue between us that goes back many months, even years. We have found common ground in wanting an open-door relationship between the FOP and the mayor’s office. We also share a determination to fund public safety, and specifically more police officers. Public safety is the most important service the city provides, and we’ll work together to ensure police have what they need and the people of Oklahoma City are satisfied with their police protection.”

The endorsement comes as Holt positions himself as the public safety candidate in the race for Mayor. He gas been endorsed by police as well as the active and retired firefighters of Oklahoma City. The active firefighters made their endorsement of Holt in May and the retired firefighters endorsed in July.

The election to choose Oklahoma City’s next Mayor is now less than five months away, and will be held February 13, 2018.

Information about David Holt’s campaign and its hundreds of endorsements from community leaders and organizations can be examined at: HoltForMayor.com.

