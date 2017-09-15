Positive Tomorrows receives $20,000 Opportunities Children iFund Grant to support pre-k students

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Positive Tomorrows has received a $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) and its Opportunities for Children iFund grant program. This grant will support extracurricular programming for Positive Tomorrows’ pre-k classroom.

Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only private, tuition-free elementary school specifically serving homeless children and their families. Students at Positive Tomorrows receive an intensive, individualized education while their parents get the support they need to create a better life.

Ranking seventh in the nation, studies show there are 7,500 homeless children in Oklahoma.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the Oklahoma Community Foundation,” said Susan Agel, President and Principal at Positive Tomorrows.

“Homeless students often miss out on extracurricular opportunities. Things like visiting museums, taking swimming lessons, practicing sports, and experiencing the arts take a back seat to survival. Thanks to the generosity of OCCF, our littlest students will experience enrichment opportunities every day after school and during long school breaks.”

Since 1969, OCCF has worked with donors to create charitable funds that benefit the community, both now and in the future. In 2011, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation launched the iFund grants program with focus on three areas: Access to Health Care, Opportunities for Children and Services for Elderly. Funding for the program is available thanks to gifts from donors and by utilizing several Field of Interest Funds.

To date, the program has awarded more than $2.5 million to charitable organizations serving central Oklahoma.

“Through our Opportunities for Children iFund program, we hope to reach underserved children in central Oklahoma with after-school programs, arts education and other enrichment activities,” said Nancy Anthony, OCCF President. “We are pleased to work with Positive Tomorrows and other charitable organizations who are helping children throughout our community reach their full potential.”

Positive Tomorrows is a private, tuition-free elementary school specifically serving Oklahoma City’s homeless children. Students receive access to basic necessities like food, clothing and hygiene items. Each classroom is capped at 16 students and is led by a state-certified teacher and aide.

A trauma-informed educational approach, on-site counselors, and case managers help students and families overcome the barriers to learning that homelessness creates. Currently, the school can serve 74 students at a time, ranging from pre-k to fifth grade.

To learn more about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit www.occf.org.

Positive Tomorrows is an Oklahoma A+ School, a United Way Partner Agency, and is accredited by the North Central Association, a regional Accreditation Division of AdvancED.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.positivetomorrows.org.