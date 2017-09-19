Pioneer Library Service to host Touch A Truck annual family event on Sept. 30

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

NORMAN, OK – On Saturday, September 30, the Pioneer Library System (PLS) Foundation along with other community partners will present the 13th edition of Touch A Truck. The family friendly event will provide the sights, sounds and feel of big trucks from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. in Norman.

The annual event will feature dozens of trucks, including public service vehicles, big rigs, construction machines and more. Participants will have a chance to get an up-close look at the vehicles and learn a little more about them and how they serve the community.

The morning will begin with a “Quiet Hour” for families with children who may have sensory sensitivity or just not like all the noise. From 9 to 10 a.m. participants may tour all the rigs, trucks and vehicles but will be asked not to honk any of the horns.

At 10, the noise level will go up as kids can try out the horns as they sit in the driver’s seat of some of their favorite trucks.

“Touch a Truck brings kids up closer to big rigs and vehicles than they usually can get, and it also gives them a chance to learn a little more about these trucks while having fun,” said Christian Potts of the Pioneer Library System’s Marketing and Communications Office. “It’s become a community favorite with literally thousands of people looking forward to it each year. It’s a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a morning together and also support their hometown library.”

According to organizers, there is no official entry fee for the event, but donations will be taken at the entrances.

Proceeds raised during the event will go to benefit the Children’s Services departments of the Pioneer Library System’s Cleveland County libraries – Moore, Noble, Southwest Oklahoma City and Norman’s West and Central libraries.

Past editions of Touch A Truck have drawn more than 3,000 visitors to the Fairgrounds, where library and vehicle enthusiasts of all ages have the opportunity to get an “up-close look at a variety of mobile mechanical marvels.”

Vehicles will include the Pioneer Library System’s Maker Mobile, which will give guests a look at its features, including a three-dimensional printer, laser cutter and some of the STEAM Kits available for use through the library system to promote science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

“STEAM Kits are portable maker kits that our libraries can use for events either in the library or out at events.

“STEAM is basically our version of ‘STEM,’ with kits stressing science, technology, engineering, the arts and music,” Potts said. “Some examples of STEAM kits we have put together are a set of three-dimensional pens, a screen printing machine, a set of 12 sewing machines for sewing projects and a program for making stop-motion animation movies. Several of the kits will be transported with our Maker Mobile when it goes to events.”

The library system serves residents in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties. A PLS card is free for anyone who lives, works, attends school or owns property in any of the three counties, where Pioneer operates 11 libraries in 10 communities.

The Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library will offer a variety of age-appropriate activities for children and families throughout October.

The schedule of events includes:

10 and 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 – Family Story Time and Craft

10 a.m. Tuesdays – Baby Lapsit

10 and 11 a.m. Thursdays – Toddler Story Time & Play

5 p.m. Fridays – Minecraft (Creative Oct. 6 and 20, Survival Oct. 13 and 27)

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 – Lego Quest

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 – After School Kids

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 – Dads and Donuts Story Time

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Sensory Family Time

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 – TLC (Touch, Learn and Create): Fall

Touch A Truck is made possible by Underwriting Sponsor, Absolute Data Shredding of Norman; Presenting Sponsors, dotprocessagentsllc.com, Dr. Victor Wilson, First Fidelity Bank and ADG; Supporting Sponsors, OG&E, Julia Chew State Farm Insurance, Pamela Sharp, Norman Pediatric Associates, the Traci R. Sykes Foundation OEC and Trifecta Communications.

Follow the activities leading up to the Touch A Truck event at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tat. For more information, visit the library, call 405-979-2200 or visit, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/sokc.