ONIE launches ‘Choose Homemade’ project

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Healthy and tasty foods don’t always go hand-in-hand, but one Oklahoma City non-profit is attempting to help Oklahoma families experience healthy meals.

The Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) Project’s “Choose Homemade” initiative aims to encourage Oklahoma families to prepare healthy meals at home. To make it easier for Oklahomans to choose homemade, the ONIE Project has created more than 100 quick, tasty and healthy recipes for families to enjoy. These recipes are available online as well as widely distributed by farmers markets and community organizations through the ONIE nutrition education calendar and recipe cards.

“Oklahomans value having strong healthy families,” said ONIE Project Director Robert John. “The ONIE Project seeks to help Oklahomans keep their families strong by providing choices for meal time that are healthy, easy, and affordable. Choosing homemade allows families to know what is in their food, save money, and spend time together. Mealtime equals family time.”

Recipes developed by the ONIE Project use few ingredients to keep costs low and most recipes take fewer than 30 minutes. In addition to being quick, tasty and budget-friendly, the ONIE Project’s recipes are lower in sodium, lower in saturated fat, and contain limited added sugar.

The ONIE Project website offers many free resources in both English and Spanish. These include all of the project’s recipes, a weekly blog with tips and tricks to healthy living, cooking videos, up-to-date information on farmers market locations, and a variety of other healthy living resources.

All of ONIE Project’s resources are easy to use on desktop and mobile devices. To learn more about the ONIE Project and discover their quick, healthy, and tasty recipes visit the ONIE Project online at www.ONIEProject.org.

About ONIE: The Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) Project aims to improve the health of Oklahoma families by offering nutrition and physical activity programming, information, and educational materials throughout the state. ONIE is a non-profit organization created to improve the nutrition of Oklahomans. ONIE is funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS).