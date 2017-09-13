OKC Benefit Concert for hurricane disaster relief features local singers

Staff Report

Singers from Oklahoma City will join together to perform a benefit concert for the American Red Cross and their efforts to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The concert takes place at First Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City on Sunday, September 17 at 5 p.m. and is presented by Painted Sky Opera and Opera On Tap OKC.

The concert will feature uplifting and inspiring music from the operatic and musical theatre repertoire sung by cast members from Painted Sky Opera’s production of “Tosca” as well as regular performers for Opera On Tap OKC. The singers appearing in the benefit concert regularly perform in concerts and theatrical productions throughout Oklahoma and include OKC favorites Nicole Van Every, Joel Burcham, J. Warren Mitchell, and Barbara DeMaio, who is the Executive Director of Painted Sky Opera.

“In times of crisis, the arts are beauty in the midst of tragedy; they represent the very best of us when the very worst has happened,” said DeMaio about her participation in the concert. “We hope to use our talents to help our neighbors; and isn’t that what ‘Oklahoma Strong’ is all about?”

Painted Sky Opera and Opera On Tap OKC hope to raise $10,000 for the American Red Cross. Concertgoers may make a freewill donation for admission to the concert. Those who do not attend the concert but still want to donate may do so at www.paintedskyopera.org/hurricane-relief/. Donations are 100 percent tax-deductible and will go directly to the American Red Cross.

Painted Sky Opera and Opera On Tap OKC are relatively new additions to Oklahoma City, with Painted Sky Opera opening its second season of operatic productions in October and Opera On Tap OKC in its first year of presenting monthly shows at local bars and restaurants. Their youth hasn’t prevented either organization from trying to make a difference, though.

“Since we can’t be in Texas or Florida personally, this concert is our way of giving to people in need that are far from us,” said Opera On Tap OKC founder Danielle Herrington. “Many at Painted Sky Opera and Opera On Tap OKC have family, friends, and colleagues affected by these natural disasters. We hope by offering financial aid through music that we can help provide essential needs through the American Red Cross.”

More information about the concert and donating to the American Red Cross is available at www.paintedskyopera.org.

Information about Opera On Tap OKC is available on their Facebook page @OperaOnTapOKC. Painted Sky Opera and Opera On Tap are 501(c)(3) non-profit corporations. – Opera On Tap OKC performs opera at monthly shows at OKC bars and restaurants.