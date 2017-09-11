Green Connections’ 9th Annual Prairie Dinner & Concert will connect guests with nature

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

BILLINGS, OK – As fall arrives, the Green Connections’ 9th Annual Prairie Dinner and Concert will offer guests an intimate experience with nature on Saturday, September 30. The event includes a five-course local food dinner with beverages, a tour of the farm, and a concert complete with fire pit and apple cider.

The earth-lovers’ soirée will take place from 3 – 10 p.m. at Turtle Rock Farm in north central Oklahoma, near Billings. The event is a joint effort of Turtle Rock Farm and Transition OKC, a catalyst for Oklahoma City’s transition to local resiliency.

Run by owners and sisters Pat Hoerth and Ann Denney, Turtle Rock is a 1600-acre farm dedicated to sustainability and spirituality. It became a retreat in 2007 to help others connect with nature.

“Something comes over us when we realize it’s time for the annual Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner and Concert,” said Hoerth. “It is our favorite evening of the whole year.

“Friends who care about the planet gather on the prairie for a leisurely afternoon, visit around the farm, an elegant dinner along Doe Creek, amazing music in the old round-top barn, with the Milky Way splashed all across the sky,” said Hoerth.

Beginning at 3 p.m., guests can take a leisurely walk around the farm, visit the straw bale and mud hermitage; trek through the prairie labyrinth, or relax on the porch.

At 4:30 p.m. guests will gather at Doe Creek for appetizers and wine provided by Woods & Waters Winery and Vineyard. And at 5 p.m. Chefs Kamala Gamble and Barbara Mock from Oklahoma City’s Kam’s Kookery will serve a truly special five-course local food dinner.

After sunset, singer, songwriter Ann Zimmerman will perform in the round top barn, while a fire glows just outside.

“Only the night air and the promise of something quite extraordinary could move us from the table,” Hoerth says. “We saunter down the road and into the old round-top barn, find places on straw bales, wrap our hands around mugs of hot cider and settle in for a concert where we will be carried into the night.”

Hoerth is confident that the evening will be a very special experience for visiting guests.

Green Connections is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization committed to ecological education. Its mission is to help people connect with nature, get to know it more deeply and learn to live more sustainably.

Tickets to the event are $75 per adult and $50 for children under 12. Proceeds go to Green Connections for its nature education programs. Reservations can be made by visiting greenconnectionsOK.org Seating is limited.

“Turtle Rock Farm Retreat is a gift we want to share,” said Hoerth. “In our modern world, many of us don’t have the opportunity to be deeply involved in nature, so we invite people to come to our family farm and spend time paying attention to the natural world.”

Turtle Rock is located about one hour north of Edmond. Take exit 203 (Billings/Marland/Hwy15) off Interstate 35. Parking is available on the north side of the farmhouse.

For more information about Turtle Rock Farm, visit www.turtlerockfarmretreat.com or call 580-725-3411 or 580-917-6011