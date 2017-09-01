First Unitarian Church of OKC sponsors the ordination of Julie Conrady

Staff Report

The congregation at the First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City in celebrating the ordination of Julie Conrady.

Her formal ordination ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 17 at 4 p.m/ at First Unitarian Church, 600 N.W. 13 Street, located on the north edge of the downtown area.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception at the church. Her ordination will affirm the congregation’s designation of the term Reverend upon her.

Ms. Conrady, the Affiliated Community Minister at First Unitarian, has completed her Master of Divinity from Harvard Divinity School as well as extensive ministerial training and, in the words of a release from the church, “now looks forward to celebrating the next step in her journey with her ordination. Unitarian Universalist (UU) congregants and ministers, and friends, family and mentors of many faith traditions will gather to affirm and support her on this occasion.”

First Unitarian Church’s mission is to “Explore the Eternal, Nurture Community, Pursue the Common Good.”

In the release sent to The City Sentinel, president of the Board Suzanne Broadbent said, “We are thrilled and honored to join Julie on this journey. Now is a time where we need new and strong voices delivering a message of justice in our world. First Unitarian is proud to carry on this tradition.”

Ms. Conrady will continue her work at OU Medical Center and The Children’s Hospital as a staff chaplain, caring for patients, families, and staff during times of crisis. She will also preach at UU churches in Oklahoma.