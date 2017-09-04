Endorsement: For Sheriff P.D. Taylor

The City Sentinel

P.D. Taylor has served Oklahoma County with distinction for decades. He merits election to a full term of office on September 12.

In this time of challenge and controversy for the sheriff’s department, P.D. Taylor has the depth of experience needed to take the agency forward in the difficult days to come. He has amply demonstrated this and more in just a few months at the helm.

As interim sheriff, he has already started to turn the office “ship” around.

Despite budget restrictions, he has increased starting pay for detention officers. Under his guidance, a new video arraignment program reduces the number of inmates transported and expedites the release process. He is processing bond releases more rapidly.

Taylor has brought resources to bear for efficiency and safety, adding additional courthouse deputies. His budget transparency, ironically, provides details that his critics can use to jab at costs, and there is better nighttime supervision within the jail.

His two opponents are seeking whatever advantage they can, drawing on a legion of jail critics to assail Sheriff Taylor. The truth is that because of the nature of modern big city issues, each of them would face the same challenges he has since assuming his post.

Steady as a rock, P.D. Taylor can lead the way to a better, not a perfect, future for the sheriff’s department.

Voters are encouraged to give him the time needed for responsible reform.