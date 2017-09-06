Cornett and Norick lead Citizens for a Better OKC

Special Report

A coalition of Oklahoma City civic organizations announced a campaign to promote passage of the City’s general obligation bond and sales tax proposals being considered by voters on Sept. 12. Organized as the “Citizens for a Better OKC,” the effort is co-chaired by current Mayor Mick Cornett and former Mayor Ron Norick.

The Sept. 12 election will allow Oklahoma City’s residents to invest in a safer, better Oklahoma City by approving a general bond program and two sales tax issues.

By voting yes, residents will:

Invest $847 million in rebuilding and improving Oklahoma City’s streets – the top concern of residents. Repairs include replacing bridges, resurfacing streets, building sidewalks, improving drainage, adding bike lanes and more.

Hire more police officers and firefighters to keep Oklahoma City residents safe.

Improve life in Oklahoma City by investing in parks, police and fire stations, libraries, transit systems, community and economic development, and more.

The ballot will include a 10-year, $967 million general obligation bond package, a permanent quarter-cent sales tax proposal generating $26 million a year for hiring more police officers and firefighters, and a temporary 27-month penny sales tax extension raising $240 million for street improvements – 15 ballot items in all. When combined, the bond and sales tax items will direct $1.2 billion toward Oklahoma City’s most pressing needs, including road improvements and increased public safety funding. Property taxes will not increase, and when both sales tax proposals are approved by voters, Oklahoma City’s total sales tax will be at the rate of 8.625 percent, lower than the state average of 8.86 percent.

Norick spoke to how important the campaign is to the Oklahoma City community. “We have made such progress in the last 25 years, and we need to keep that momentum to maintain and improve this city. These projects are important to economic development and to citizens’ quality of life.”

More than 50 community organizations have joined the coalition. Learn more about the group and the upcoming vote at www.betterokc.com.

Note: This story is sponsored content, via The City Sentinel