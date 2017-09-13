CityRep opens season with Patsy Cline Sept. 16-24, Twain on October 6

Staff Report

This week, CityRep opens its sixteenth season with a two week run for the Oklahoma premiere of the hit musical “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” on September 16, then continues with the magnificent “Mark Twain Tonight” on October 6.

The tribute to the music, life and times of Patsy Cline has been a breakout hit across the country. It is a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, as Broadway’s Julie Johnson returns to the CityRep stage to star in the show called “The perfect small musical.”

Performances will be Thursday, September 14, 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 15, 7:30 p.m., Saturday September 16 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sunday September 17 1:30 p.m. The second weekend shows begin Thursday Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fri. Sept. 22 7:30 p.m., Sat. Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sun. Sept. 24 1:30 at 1:30 p.m.

Then, early next months comes “Mark Twain Tonight,” from the legendary actor (and writer of this story) Hal Holbrook. The show performs locally one night only (Friday, October 6) at 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts Theater. Take this perfect opportunity to see the five-time Emmy Award winner in a show the New York Times called “excruciatingly relevant just now.”

Ticket information is available at CityRep.com. For information on Season Flex Passes, which offer a significant savings over single ticket prices, or for individual tickets, go to CITYREP.COM or call the CityRep Ticket Hotline at 405-848-3761.