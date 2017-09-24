Capitol Report for September 23: Opposition to expanded gaming and land rescue for big tribe casinos, Republicans continue to delay justice reforms

In the latest edition of Capitol Report on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, Patrick B. McGuigan said that state legislators should not grant expanded gambling opportunities to large tribal casinos in hopes of more money for state coffers.

Outlining important legal developments, the CapitolBeatOK editor stressed that dubious trust land and other decisions at the Bureau of Indian Affairs in recent decades have sustained unfair advantages for large tribes over the rights of smaller Native American tribes. He said billions of dollars could be at stake, and that the Legislature should keep make a priority of the needs of tribal members (including per capita payments and improved tribal services) and the entire state, including taxpayers.

In other news, McGuigan said “it’s enough to make a granite column weep” to watch the Republican majority at the state Capitol continue to impede progress toward criminal justice reforms voters approved in 2016 and that the Legislature first enacted in 2012.

