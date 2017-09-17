Capitol Report for September 16: McGuigan reflects on sheriff’s race and city propositions, latest upbeat report on state government ‘gross tax receipts

In this week’s segment of Capitol Report, Patrick B. McGuigan applauded the election P.D. Taylor, who becomes the first Republican to serve as Oklahoma County sheriff. McGuigan believes Taylor deserves a couple of years to bring further broad reforms in governance and policies at the county jail – but a couple of years may also mark the end of voter patience with jail troubles.

The veteran analyst, focusing on the local ballot propositions, said the direct corporate subsidy to operations of the Oklahoma City Thunder (Proposition 11 on the September 13 ballot) only passed narrowly, a surprising result. McGuigan reflected that local voters, in wake of recent challenges for government finances, might be shifting away from reflexive support for taxpayer subsidies for businesses.

In other news, the CapitolBeatOK editor told News9 reporter Alex Cameron that state Treasurer Ken Miller’s most recent report on gross tax receipts was upbeat, reflecting the continuing economic recovery. McGuigan noted employment growth in the “oil patch.” With that background, when legislators respond to Gov. Mary Fallin’s special session call on September 25, they might be in the mood further to scrutinize direct business subsidies as one means to bring discipline to the government’s spending and budgeting practices.

Watch the Sept. 16 Capitol Report