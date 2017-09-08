Animal Welfare seeks information about dog found stabbed in southwest Oklahoma City

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OKC Animal Welfare is hoping someone comes forward with information about a dog found stabbed Friday in southwest Oklahoma City.

The dog, who was rushed into emergency surgery and is recovering, was found by a concerned resident at an apartment complex. The dog had many stab wounds all over his body.

The male, mixed-breed pitbull-type dog faces several weeks of recovery, but is doing well and has a good prognosis.

“We’re relieved that this dog will survive, but we need the community’s help to find someone who witnessed the attack or who can put us in touch with his owner,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “A vicious attack like this on a dog is a crime. We hope someone can help us and our partners at the Police Department solve it.”

Anyone with information about the dog, his owner or the attack can contact Animal Welfare at (405) 297-2224. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at okccrimetips.com or by calling (405) 235-7300.

Veterinary care for the dog is funded by donations to Animal Welfare’s Angel Fund. To help pay for his care and for care for other homeless pets with critical veterinary needs, you can donate to the Angel Fund online.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare for other information about donations and caring for homeless pets in Oklahoma City.