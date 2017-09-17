Puggerfest revisits the 60s & 70s at Stars & Stripes Park on Oct 7

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, October 7, Puggerfest 2017 will take us back to the 60s and 70s at Lake Hefner’s Stars & Stripes Park. 7398 N. Portland, in Oklahoma City. Lasting from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. it will be the hippest furry happening of the year. A day full of peace, love – and pugs.

“Dust off your leisure suits and halter dresses and disco on over to join us for the grooviest Puggerfest ever,” said Homeward Bound Pug Rescue and Adoption of Oklahoma founder and executive director Gail Tucker.

The 14th annual Puggerfest event is a fundraiser benefitting Homeward Bound Pug Rescue & Adoption of Oklahoma. Adult admission is $5. Kids under five and all pugs are admitted free.

“Our mission is to place pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned or abused into loving, caring forever homes,” said Tucker.” We are an all volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to pugs, which we frequently rescue from kill shelters. We have placed over 2500 pugs since Homeward Bound opened.”

Contest events will include Best Costume, Best Themed Costume (any theme), and Best Group Costume.

New this year, will be a special appearance by the Village Pugs, the campy entourage of disco dogs that you don’t want to miss.

“We have also added some really cool stuff at the kid’s fun zone,” Tucker said. “Young and old alike will enjoy our popular Pug Races, the toilet paper toss and kids will have fun spinning the prize wheel and playing pin the tail on the pug.”

Once again, as in years past, there will be a huge silent auction of pug and non-pug items providing a “buy it now” feature. If you pay the buy it now price, you can take your item right away. There will also be a $5 table of goodies to choose from.

Local food trucks will offer tasty items to satisfy the munchies

.

Animal communicator Naomi McDonald will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to let you know what your pug is really thinking. Twenty-minute sessions for $25 can be booked by contacting Christine Scott at 316-258-2391 or redroller16@hotmail.com. These spots fill up fast, so book now and don’t be left out.

Puggerfest t-shirts featuring the Village Pugs will be available for purchase at the event. A raffle drawing will include lots of awesome prizes such as a 50-inch Smart TV, a Minipad, a Kindle, and a laptop. Participants don’t have to be present to win.

Raffle tickets cost $5 each or 6 for $25 and can be purchased at the event or in advance by check or money order made out to Homeward Bound Pug Rescue, 1702 Vanessa Drive, Norman, OK 73071.

The event grand finale will be the 7th annual coronation of the King and Queen of Puggerfest. Contest entry tickets to become Puggerfest royalty will be available for purchase during the event. Entry tickets are $1 or 6 for $5 and you can enter as often as you like.

A drawing at 3 p.m. will result in each winner donning the regal attire, a trophy and a gift basket valued at over $200. The coronation of the royal winners is an annual pug people pleaser.

Homeward Bound will have lots of pugs available for adoption at the event. Adoption forms, which can be found at homewardboundpugs.com, must be filled out in advance.

Puggerfest is held in an area where pugs and people can mingle and hang out safely. All furry attendees must be fully vaccinated, leashed and over 4 months old. No females in heat will be allowed. A pug sitting service will be available for a $5 donation per family so human companions can roam and shop.

“Bring your family, friends, chairs, cameras, lots of $$$ and of course, your pugs to this year’s Puggerfest,” Tucker added. “It will be an enlightening, fun and loving experience.”

“Puggerfest takes a lot of people working together to make it a great day for people and a great fundraiser for the pugs,” Tucker said. “Puggerfest 2017 needs to the best Puggerfest ever.”

If interested in volunteering for Puggerfest 2017, sign up online.

Rooms will be available for out of town visitors at the La Quinta Inn, 4829 NW Expressway, in Oklahoma City. Mention “Puggerfest” to receive the discounted room price of $78.50, plus tax. Request a downstairs room, if preferred. For details call 405-773-5575 or 1-800-642-4239.

Homeward Bound is also looking for much needed Puggerfest event sponsors. To become a sponsor, make a donation, or purchase raffle tickets, contact Gail Tucker at 405-706-1492 or homewardboundpugs@cox.net.

For more information, visit homewardboundpugs.com or www.facebook.com/Puggerfest.