CityRep opens season with Patsy Cline Sept. 16-24, Twain fundraiser cancelled
Staff Report
This week, CityRep opens its sixteenth season with a two week run for the Oklahoma premiere of the hit musical “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” that opens on on September 16.
The tribute to the music, life and times of Patsy Cline has been a breakout hit across the country. It is a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, as Broadway’s Julie Johnson returns to the CityRep stage to star in the show called “The perfect small musical.”
Performances will be Thursday, September 14, 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 15, 7:30 p.m., Saturday September 16 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sunday September 17 1:30 p.m. The second weekend shows begin Thursday Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fri. Sept. 22 7:30 p.m., Sat. Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sun. Sept. 24 1:30 at 1:30 p.m.
The “Mark Twain Tonight!” show, slated for October 6 was cancelled this week after performer Hal Holbrook announced his immediate retirement.
Ticket information is available at CityRep.com. For information on Season Flex Passes, which offer a significant savings over single ticket prices, or for individual tickets, go to CITYREP.COM or call the CityRep Ticket Hotline at 405-848-3761.