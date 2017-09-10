For Proposition 7 on September 12

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor and publisher

OKLAHOMA City – In the late-breaking discussion (and some cussing) over a cluster of ballot measures on the September 12 local ballot, a brief word on one particular matter is in order.

Proposition 7 provides the taxing authority (albeit without an actual increase in property taxes) to allow city officials to purchase $20.2 million in bonds. The revenue will finance “repairing, renovating, furnishing, equipping and improving City buildings and facilities within the Civic Center Complex.”

Originally constructed in 1937 and bearing the name “Municipal Auditorium,” the facility received its current name in 1966.

Long the home of the Philharmonic (in varied incarnations over the decades), the Center’s primary venue is a great concert hall for a wide range of performances.

Other presentations take place in other parts of the Center every year, including many performances of the CityRep (our local equity company) and, as of this season, the Painted Sky Opera (the community’s first professional opera troupe).

Throughout the building, including the Little Freede Theatre and the basement CitySpace for smaller theatrical performances, repairs and renovations are envisioned.

In a bond package worth nearly one billion dollars, this one could get overlooked.

The price tag is reasonable for the planned work. Approval will authorize practical and worthwhile expenditures to preserve and enhance a community jewel.

On Tuesday, September 12, vote YES on Proposition 7.