Brightmusic Season begins with “Song and Dance” on September 26

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – On Tuesday, September 26, the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present “Song and Dance,” promising a lively evening of works by American composers George Gershwin and Oklahoma City’s Edward Knight, and compositions of Argentinian Astor Piazzolla and Hungarian Ernst von Dohnanyi.

The program will include the quintessentially American “Porgy and Bess Ballade” and the driving tango rhythms of Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.”

Specifically, these works are on the program for September 26:

George Gershwin, “Porgy and Bess” Ballade (for violin, clarinet & piano) (Gershwin was an early 20th-century American composer and pianist best known for his ‘Rhapsody in Blue’.)

Astor Piazzolla, The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (for violin, cello & piano) (Piazzolla was a 20th century Argentinian composer best known for his tangos.)

Edward Knight, Seventh Day of the Seventh Moon (for violin, cello, clarinet & piano) (Knight is a contemporary American composer living in Oklahoma City celebrated for his distinctly American sound.)

Ernst von Dohnanyi, Sextet in C major, Op. 37 (for violin, viola, cello, clarinet, horn & piano) (Dohnanyi was a 19th-20th century Hungarian composer, pianist and conductor.)

Brightmusic musicians performing are: Gregory Lee (violin), Mark Neumann (viola), Jonathan Ruck (cello), Chad Burrow (clarinet), Kate Pritchett (horn) and Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano). Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble presents fine classical music in a relaxed family-friendly setting. All concerts will take place at 7:30 pm on Tuesday evenings at St. Paul’s Cathedral in downtown Oklahoma City at 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson).