Capitol Report for September 9: Oklahoma’s death penalty troubles, county sheriff election Sept. 12, Congress faces immigration reform

In the September 9 edition of Capitol Report, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan again praised the work of the Sooner State’s Death Penalty Review Commission. A well-known lawyer, McGuigan reported, believes that one of the panel’s recommendations was particularly significant – i.e. the proposal to allow introduction of truly new evidence or information in capital cases when human life is at stake.

The clear legal value of “finality” should give way to concerns for justice, when serious doubts about guilt are presented. The CapitolBeatOK editor told News9’s Alex Cameron he had met briefly with Paris Powell, one of the state’s best-known exonorees – a man convicted of murder and later found innocent.

In local news, voters will decide on September 12 who will guide the country sheriff’s office for the next three years. McGuigan encouraged support for Interim Sheriff P.D. Taylor, but said he appreciated the other two contenders for the job.

Wrapping up, McGuigan gave what Cameron called “a back-handed compliment” to President Donald Trump. Reiterating his opposition to the president’s plans to deport immigrants who came to American as children, McGuigan said Trump’s move to insert a six-month delay into implementation allows time for Congress – “which has talked about the issue for years” on a bipartisan basis – to take steps to protect young immigrants raised in the United States.

