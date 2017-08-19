Your Property A to Z – Historic Homes

by Jack L. Werner, Ph.D.

A to Z Inspections has significant experience inspecting historic homes. You might like to know what to look for and what not to accept. Let’s start with some ”phrases” that should at least make you pay more attention:

• Collapsing basement wall – “All the houses in the area have that.”

• Federal Pacific Breaker Panel – “It’s working fine.”

• Sagging dangerous stairs into the basement – “You can’t judge this like a new home.”

The fact is whether your home is new construction or over 100 years old, as ours is, all parts of the home should be SAFE, WORKING AS INTENDED, AND NOT BROKEN. In addition, an inspector needs to convey if components are at the end of their useful life.

Let me share our qualifications to inspect your historic home (or your new home):

• I hold a degree in construction from OSU.

• We have hosted Bob Yapp of the Belvedere School in Hannibal, MO., twice in our home in Putnam Heights Historic District for preservation workshops. Bob taught the White House preservation techniques. I have attended five of his classes.

• Two of our inspectors are ORCIA-designated Master Inspectors.

• Four are home inspection licensing instructors.

• Three are certified energy auditors.

• Four taught EPA lead-based paint (RRP) certification courses.

• One holds the HAAG Engineering certification for commercial and residential roofs.

• One is certified in building thermography. (We use an infrared camera.)

• I am one of 12 Master Instructors in the nation for the NAHB (National Association of Home Builders).

Before you hire a company, check them out. Google, go to Angie’s List, read the reviews. Check out their record through the Oklahoma Supreme Court Network at www.OSCN.net (look under civil lawsuits). You need to know if the company you are about to hire has been sued numerous times.

We live in a house that is over 100 years old. We love historic homes. Call if we can be helpful.

Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest (www.atozinspectionsok.com). He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and is an NAHB Master Instructor, teaching Certified Aging in Place and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers and was appointed by Governor Mary Fallin to the Oklahoma Board of Private Vocational Schools. He is a 40-year member of Rotary and has served as past president of SOKC Rotary and the SOKC Chamber of Commerce. He twice served as president of Oklahoma Residential and Commercial Inspection Association and is a founding board member of InterNACHI Oklahoma. He can be reached at 405/412-7861 or atozinspections@yahoo.com.