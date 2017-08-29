Starting it right: Paseo First Friday is September 1 – Photofest continues all month

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for September will take place on Friday, Sep. 1, from 6-10 p.m. The Paseo Arts Association’s Annual Photofest will continue at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) through Sept. 30. This juried exhibition showcases all types of photography-based artwork, including traditional and digital processes and mixed media work.

Among the live entertainment slated for September is Stephen Salewon, a singer/songwriter. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and relocated to Oklahoma City with his family at the age of 13.

A press release from the Paseo Arts Association points out that influences from his African roots, Red Dirt Music, likes of Jack Johnson, Mumford and Sons, and Coldplay, lay a foundation for the melodic and soulful tunes he considers Indie Folk. “His tales are such they could mend a broken heart or cut like a knife; he expresses the attributes within the spectrum of our innate desires,” the release said.

Street cuisine offerings for September include BlueJ’s Rollin’ Grill American food truck making signature burgers, truffle and Cinci chili fries and their “infamous” mac n’ cheese. Yum Yum Bites will be serving up their Asian fare including spring rolls and teriyaki chicken on a stick.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities –- all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in over 20 galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City's Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email aamanda@thepaseo.org.