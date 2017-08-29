Plaza Mayor to host Fiestas Patrias OKC on Sept 17

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY OK –The 2017 Fiestas Patrias OKC, an event celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day, will take place on Sunday, September 17, from 1 – 10 p.m. at Plaza Mayor, 7000 Crossroads Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

The event is presented by Scissortail Community Development Corporation.

One of the largest Hispanic Festivals of the year, Fiestas Patrias is expected to draw over 20,000 people to the free family oriented outdoor music and food festival celebrating Mexico’s heritage and culture. The event is open to the public.

“In a continuing effort to try to use the cultural development as a tool for economic development and strengthen the connection within families, it is with great pleasure that Scissortail Community Development Corporation is hosting one of the greatest events in the Hispanic community in Oklahoma, 2017 Fiestas Patrias OKC,” said Robert Ruiz, President at Scissortail Community Development Corporation.

“Fiestas Patrias is the perfect example of what a community can build when partners come together with common purpose and clear vision,” Ruiz added. “Proceeds of the festival will benefit the Academia OKC program to help in sustaining and growing culturally relevant art in several schools throughout the metro.”

The festival will feature Internationally known Mexican Regional artists and live entertainment, including traditional folklore performances from different regions of Mexico. There will be horse culture, wrestling, a business expo and many fun activities for the kids.

“Come and join in the opportunity for all of Oklahoma to celebrate the richness of Mexican culture with food and drinks, trade exhibition, and many other attractions,” Ruiz said.

Event sponsors for 2017 include Academia OKC, ChoiceMatters, Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, Fave Music, and Mariachi Orgullo de America. Last year, Plaza Mayor, the Mexican Consulate, and more than 20 sponsors joined forces to create the largest Mexican Independence Day Celebration in Oklahoma City.

“Be part of the grand celebration of Mexican Independence Day in the outdoor festival at Plaza Mayor ‘Con Sabor a México!’ (with a taste of Mexico) In partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock, Arkansas,” Ruiz said.

That evening at 8 p.m., Fiestas Patrias will hold a special ceremony of “El Grito de Independencia.” or “The Cry of Independence,” hosted by the Consul General of Mexico. The free event will take place in the southwest parking lot of Plaza Mayor – entrance from the mall only.

Additional partners for this year include: Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock, AR; ChoiceMatters for Kids; Metro PCS; Supermercado Morelos; Chicas Tax Service; Burritos Tin Tan; Los Bucaneros; Cumulus Broadcasting; El Nacional; Hola Oklahoma; iHeart Radio; La Tremenda; and Mex Sociales.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the Scissortail Community Development Corporation works to increase the abilities of Oklahomans to find a quality education, earn income, accumulate savings and own a home and business. Programs include ChoiceMatters, Aspiring Americans, Academia OKC and Vet SelfCare.

For more information contact Robert Ruiz or Tracey Morales at 405-360-1200 or visit the Fiestas Patrias Facebook event page.