Painted Sky Opera’s 2017-18 season brings incarnations of the Diva

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Now a resident company at the Civic Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Painted Sky Opera’s 2017-18 season will feature three shows about opera’s favorite topic — divas. From the powerful story of Tosca to the ridiculousness of Florence Foster Jenkins to the self-absorption of “Three Decembers” Madeleine Mitchell, Painted Sky Opera gives patrons a chance to see three incarnations of the diva.

In October comes “Tosca,” considered shocking and bold. It is a powerful story with music which has captivated audiences for more than 110 years. Puccini’s opera about the fiery diva Tosca and her battle against the fiendish police chief Scarpia is one of his masterworks along with La Bohème and Madama Butterfly.

“Tosca” performances will be February 6-8 in the Freede Little Theatre at Civic Center.

In “Souvenir,” Stephen Temperley details Florence’s rise to “fame” in this hilarious and touching two-person play with incidental music. Told from the point of view of Florence’s long-suffering pianist, Cosmé McMoon,

“Souvenir” delves into the long relationship between pianist and singer and reveals how true beauty can come from the least beautiful of singing voices.

“Souvenir” performs in CitySpace (at the Civic Center) February 22-24; then March 1-3.

Based on a play by Terrence McNally, the opera “Three Decembers” by modern American composer Jake Heggie follows an aging Broadway star over 20 years – as her adult children deal with the fallout of their upbringing and learn the shocking secret that their mother has been keeping from them. Painted Sky Opera’s production is the Oklahoma premiere.

“Three Decembers” will be performed May 11-13 in Freede Little Theatre at the Civic Center.

Ticket information is available online – or from the Civic Center Music Hall box office, 201 North Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City, telephone 405-297-2264. Office hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note: season tickets cannot be purchased online.

Season ticket options are the most economical: $80 for season ticket, with reserved seating at all three of Painted Sky Opera’s shows. This represents a savings of 20 percent off of full ticket prices. For $90, a season ticket with Gold Circle seating is available in the first six rows of Freede Little Theatre for “Tosca” and “Three Decembers.”