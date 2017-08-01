Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy award winners will be recognized at August 10 Heroes Ball

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy’s (OICA) has announced the winners of three awards that will be presented at the OICA Heroes Ball on August 10 at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City. Each award winner was chosen by the OICA Board of Directors for their outstanding contribution to children’s well-being in Oklahoma.

The winners of the Kate Barnard Perseverance Award are Jasmine and Melvin Moran, the creators of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole. Their museum has inspired and educated countless children since its opening in 1993. The award is named after Oklahoma’s first female elected official, who worked to end child labor and the mistreatment of Native children.

Winners of the Steven A. Novick Dedication Award are the Oklahoma television stations KFOR, KSWO, and KTUL, for their support of AdoptOKKids.

These stations have helped AdoptOKKids find foster children permanent homes by frequently airing pictures and information about children in need of adoption. Steven A. Novick represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that ultimately helped to create OICA. The lawsuit brought to light shameful mistreatment of children in state custody and led to widespread reforms.

The winners of the SONIC Commitment Award are Pastor Craig Groeschel and Amy Groeschel. Pastor Craig and Amy used their platform at Life.Church to encourage people to become foster parents, resulting in the largest amount of foster home applications in a month ever seen by the Department of Human Services. The award recognizes SONIC’s commitment to the Oklahoma community.

As The City Sentinel went to press, voting was still ongoing for the “People’s Choice Awards” for individuals and organizations who have made a significant and positive impact on behalf of child well-being in Oklahoma. Any Oklahoman can vote twice: once for an individual and once for an organization.

Voting can be done online at hero-oica.nationbuilder.com/voting_info. Winners will be announced at the Heroes Ball.

The Heroes Ball is OICA’s first annual gala. The party will have a super-hero theme, and attendees are encouraged to add comic book hero themed accessories to their black tie optional attire.

A reception will be held prior to the event for special guests and ticket holders, along with a silent and live auction and dancing following the event. A separate “Kids Ball” will be held at the same time for children of attendees.

Tickets may be purchased at: www.oica.org. For more information, contact Nicole Poindexter at npoindexter@oica.org or at (405) 236-5437.