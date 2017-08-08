OKCU Hall of Honor to recognize new inductees

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City University’s Meinders School of Business will honor five business and community leaders during the 31st annual Oklahoma Commerce & Industry Hall of Honor luncheon on Thursday, October 19. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The 2017 inductees are Ray and Pat Potts who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Richard Clements will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award; Tom Hoenig will be given the Chairman’s Award; and Stephen Prescott will receive the President’s Award.

The Oklahoma Commerce & Industry Hall of Honor luncheon is the main fundraiser benefitting the Meinders School of Business scholarship program.

The Meinders School of Business prepares graduate and undergraduate students to be socially responsible leaders in a global economy through teaching excellence and faculty scholarship in business practice and disciplines.

Faculty and students work with the business community, local government, and regulatory agencies during the teaching-learning process

Pat Potts co-founded the Community Resource Development Foundation and its successor, the Potts Family Foundation (PFF). She also founded the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and served as president and CEO for more than 20 years. Pat was also a founder of the Oklahoma Women’s Coalition.

Pat has served as president on the Oklahoma City School Board, Oklahoma City Beautiful, and the Zoo Trust. She currently serves on the board of Sunbeam Foundation.

Honored by the Journal Record as “Woman of the Year” in 2012, her focus is “to build the human potential of the people of our state one child and one organization at a time.”

Ray Potts served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, then co-founded and served as the president and CEO of PSEC, a financial service company, until its sale to ONEOK. At that point, it became Potts Exploration.

Ray served as chairman of the Natural Gas Committee of the Independent Association of Petroleum Geologists of America and was president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association. After eight years as a member of the State Board of Education, he became the first president of the Oklahoma City Public School Foundation.

With a master’s degree in geology and a juris doctorate, Ray supports investment in early childhood education saying, “it produces the best return for the individual and for society.”

After Richard Hamer Clements earned a business degree from the University of Oklahoma, he and his father started Clements Foods Company, now in its 64th year of operation. Their products are distributed nationwide and exported to Mexico, Europe and the Middle East.

Richard served as president of the Better Business Bureau and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and on the boards of directors of First National Bank, Local Federal Savings & Loan, and Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Involved with the United Way for over 60 years, he became president in 1988 and received their Lifetime Achievement award in 1989, which was thereafter named in his honor. Clements chaired the Allied Arts campaign and serves as an honorary director. He has served on the board of the YMCA and the visitors for the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art at OU.

Thomas Hoenig was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2012. He served as a member of the FDIC Board of Directors for six years and now serves as president of the International Association of Deposit Insurers.

With the Federal Reserve for 38 years, Thomas began as an economist and then as a senior officer in banking supervision during the U.S. banking crisis of the 1980s. He led the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank’s Division of Bank Supervision and Structure, overseeing more than 1,000 banks and bank holding companies with assets ranging from less than $100 million to $20 billion. With a doctorate in economics, he became president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank in 1991.

Stephen Prescott, MD, served as the ninth president of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) in 2006. A leader in studies of the basic mechanisms of human disease, Prescott founded OMRF’s Eccles Program in Human and Molecular Biology & Genetics and served as the executive director of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, an NCI‐ designated cancer center.

Stephen has raised almost $100 million at OMRF to fund the largest campus expansion in the foundation’s history. Physicians at OMRF treat more than 2,000 MS patients for the foundation’s Autoimmune Disease Institute, recognized as one of only 10 Autoimmunity Centers of Excellence in the U.S. under Prescott’s leadership.

After received his MD from the Baylor College of Medicine, Stephen joined the faculty of the University of Utah where he became a professor of internal medicine and held the H.A. & Edna Benning Presidential Endowed Chair. He has authored more than 250 scientific articles and trained more than 40 research students and postdoctoral fellows.

Stephen has been elected to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Association of American Physicians, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland, and the Royal Academy of Medicine in Spain.

Melissa Cory, director of communications and director of the school’s executive and professional education efforts, referred to the luncheon as an “opportunity to celebrate visionaries, leaders and role models for our students, who are the next generation of business and community leaders. We are thrilled to honor leaders who have made significant contributions to our state and region through their dedication and support to our community.”

Luncheon corporate sponsorships begin at $1500 and individual tickets are $150. To make a reservation online, visit the Hall of Honor page at okcu.edu/business or call Cory at 405-208-5540.