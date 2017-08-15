Girl Scouts to host 6th Cookies & Cocktails competition

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma will host its 6th annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraiser on Thursday, August 17, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Science Museum Oklahoma, 2020 Remington Place, adjacent to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Local restaurants such as Vast, Hacienda Tacos, La Baguette, Pub W, The Garage, Yokozuna and La Gumbo Ya Ya, in partnership with GSWESTOK will create a one-of-a-kind sweet or savory snack using the famous Girl Scout Cookies.

Local “celebrities” will judge each entry and guests will submit their votes for the best “snack” of the night.

News 9’s Karl Torp, Matt Pierson of Insperity, and OKC morning KYSS F.M. radio hosts Kaci & Jacob J are the celebrity judges this year. Live music will be provided by local singer/songwriter Stephen Salewon.

Guests will also enjoy beverages provided by COOP Ale Works, Anthem Brewing, and Vanessa House Beer Company, and wine provided by Alterra.

Presenting, Gold and Silver sponsors include Insperity, Crowe & Dunlevy, Newmark Grubb Levey Strange Beffort, PayCom, 405 Magazine, Yelp, The Journal Record, Frankfurt-Short-Bruza Associates, PC, RK Black, Tinker Federal Credit Union, WEOKIE Credit Union and Dental Depot.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to enter raffle drawings for prizes from Rust & Rot, iFly, and Lyric Theatre to name a few.

“We have a lot of new faces in the competition this year including Cattlemen’s, Vast, Hacienda Tacos, and some familiar faces such as Pub W and La Gumbo Ya Ya,” said Misti McClellan, GSWESTOK Donor Relations Executive. “We’re so excited, we are raffling off a Steven Adams autographed shoe, a gorgeous necklace from Diamond Direct valued at $1200, pieces from Kendra Scott, packages from iFly and much more.”

Proceeds from Cookies & Cocktails benefits the Girl Award program, which supports local troops and individual girls as they discover needs in their cities, connect with teams to share their vision, and take action to make their community a better place. Additionally, proceeds will support the Gold Award Scholarship Fund.

2017 marks the 101st celebration of the Girl Scout Gold Award. Open only to girls in high school, the coveted award is the result a detailed seven-step process involving more than 80 hours of work on a project that solves a long-term community problem.

“Cookies & Cocktails, currently in its 6th year, is a ‘FUNdraiser’ event that supports our Girl Award program and the Gold Award Scholarship,” said McClellan. “The Girl Awards, Bronze, Silver and Gold, are the highest honors a Girl Scout can earn.

“All three awards give girls the opportunity to affect great change working on issues that they are passionate about, from planting a community garden, to advocating for issues that inspire them, the girls in the Awards program are the epitome of our motto: We create girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.” McClellan added.

“The Gold Award Scholarship is awarded each year to one of our Gold Award recipients and this event helps to fund that scholarship.”

The scholarship fund was established to encourage girls to stay in scouting by raising awareness of the accomplishments of the Gold Awardees, as well as provide assistance to help them reach their educational goals.

Each year, two Gold Award recipients receive college scholarships for demonstrating exceptional leadership and creating sustainable change through their Gold Award projects.

Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma is located in 39 Oklahoma counties in the central, southwest and northwest region of the state.

Through leadership-building programs, GSWEST offers girls pathways to explore their interests — including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), healthy lifestyles and activities like the High Adventure Team and summer camps, community service projects through the Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Tickets to the event are $30 and sponsorships are available. Guests must be 21 years of age to attend. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.gswestok.org/cookiesandcocktails

To learn more about the Girl Scouts, visit www.gswestok.org.