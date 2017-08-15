CityRep prepares for 2017-18 season

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre (CityRep), Oklahoma’s award winning professional theatre, recently announced its 2017-2018 Season. The equity troupe’s sixteenth season includes Oklahoma premieres, legendary performances and actors from among the best of Broadway, across the nation and here at home, deemed by organizers as “unique American voices.”

In September, “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” will star Julie Johnson at The Civic Center Music Hall’s Freede Little Theater. “A Closer Walk” is a tribute to the music, life and times of country and pop superstar Patsy Cline. It has been a breakout hit across America – a nostalgic stroll down memory as Johnson returns to the CityRep star in “The perfect small musical!”

Performances will be Thursday, September 14, 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 15, 7:30 p.m., Saturday September 16 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sunday September 17 1:30 p.m. The second weekend shows begin Thursday Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fri. Sept. 22 7:30 p.m., Sat. Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sun. Sept. 24 1:30 at 1:30 p.m.

Then comes “Mark Twain Tonight,” from the legendary actor (and writer of this story) Hal Holbrook. One night only (Friday, October 6) at 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts Theater. See the five-time Emmy Award winner in a show the New York Times called “excruciatingly relevant just now.”

In February 2018, the intimate performance area of CitySpace Theater will feature Stacey Logan and Ben Hall in Simon Stephen’ Toney-nominated hit, “Heisenberg.” Falling in love can be “uncertain.” An electric encounter amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station sends two strangers into a life-changing journey of discovery.

Performances will be Friday, February 2, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and then Sunday, Feb. at 1:30 p.m. The second weekend opens Fri. Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sat. Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., then Sun. Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

April brings “Tick, Tick … Boom!” to the Freede Little Theater.

Starring Matthew Alvin Brown in a co-production with Tulsa Project Theatre, this show opens locally on Thursday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m., continuing Fri. April 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., then Sunday April 8 at 1:30.m. Set in the gritty New York City of 1990, this tale of personal discovery is considered intimate and compelling – a rock musical filled with beautiful melodies and unique blend of musical theatre styles.

Ticket information is available at CityRep.com. For information on Season Flex Passes, which offer a significant savings over single ticket prices, or for individual tickets, go to CITYREP.COM or call the CityRep Ticket Hotline at 405-848-3761.