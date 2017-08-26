Capitol Report for August 26: Immigration laws should safeguard children, Two Republican women in Labor Commissioner’s race

On the weekly Capitol Report segment for News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan applauded an effort to provide regulatory relief to some 800,000 people who arrived in the United States as the children of undocumented immigrants. He encouraged Congress to support a program along the lines of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a system established during the Obama administration.

The CapitolBeatOK and City Sentinel editor noted that President Donald Trump has expressed a willingness to give home to those whose immigration status is cloudy due to no fault of their own. He recalled an incident highlighted in the presidential diaries in which he that President Ronald Reagan refused to deport a woman whose was in the country illegally because her children were Americans.

In other news , McGuigan discussed the entry of two Republican women into the race for Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor. State Rep. Leslie Osborn is obviously knowledgeable after eight years at the state capital. Her campaign may be dogged by her abrupt removal, by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, from leadership of the House Budget and Appropriations after just one year.