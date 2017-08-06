A-1 Pet Emporium to host Customer & Rescue Appreciation Day on Aug. 19

by Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY OK – As a way of saying thank you to their customers and rescues, A1 Pet Emporium is hosting “Customer & Rescue Appreciation Day” on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The three A1 locations, 911 W Britton Road, in N.W. Oklahoma City’s Britton Square; 432 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Edmond; and 11649 S. Western, in South Oklahoma City will be participating.

Along with A1 Pet Emporium, sponsors of the event include Homeward Bound Pug Rescue of Oklahoma, Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue – BCARN Oklahoma (Bulldog Club of America Rescue Network), Pit Bull Rescue of Oklahoma, and Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City. Each rescue will bring adoptable pups to the event.

This day will be full of fun, free giveaways, great sales, wonderful rescue pets and free food for both humans and their four legged companions, organizers said.

From 10 a.m. to noon representatives from Pet Food Pantry OKC will be at all locations serving up free donuts and coffee for the humans, and special donuts from the K9 Granola Factory will be available for purchase for the dogs, along with free goat’s milk and goat cheese. Donations for this service is appreciated.

The Pet Food Pantry serves over 8,000 pounds of dry food and over 2,500 cans of wet food each month to cats and dogs belonging to the homeless, elderly and veterans in Oklahoma. For more information, visit call 405-664-2858.

From noon to 4 p.m., free hot dogs and snow cones will be provided at each location for humans as well as free doggie flavored snow cones for the furry guests.

Homeward Bound Pug Rescue and Adoption will be represented at the main NW Oklahoma City A1 headquarters. “Please come see us and visit with several puggies that will be available for adoption,” said Homeward Bound Pug Rescue executive director Gail Tucker. “We will be serving up the hot dogs, snow cones and dog kisses, so, donations would be greatly appreciated.

“Our mission is to place pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned or abused into loving, caring forever homes,” added Tucker.” We are an all volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to pugs, which we frequently rescue from kill shelters. We have placed over 3000 pugs since Homeward Bound opened.”

Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue – BCARN Oklahoma will be at the Edmond location with their bulldog adoptables. To learn more, call 405-496-4938 or visit their Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/CentralOklahomaBulldogRescue) Pit Bull Rescue of Oklahoma will be found at the South OKC location with their adoptable furbabies to join in on the fun.

For more information, email www.pbroklahoma.com or visit www.pbroklahoma.com or the Pit Bull Rescue Facebook page.

In addition, representatives from many of pet lover’s favorite producers will be present bringing incredible sale items.

“We invite the public to come to the August Customer & Rescue Appreciate Day,” said Tucker. “We will also have tickets available for a beautiful grill and other gifts. A great way to win something very cool and help the rescue at the same time.”

For every $5 donation, guests will be entered to win the Grand Prize – a backyard BBQ set which includes a gas grill, a propane tank, a Yeti 35 cooler, a case of COOP Ale Works beer along with some COOP t-shirts and mugs; and two $50 gift certificates. For a $20 donation guests will get 5 tickets. The proceeds will go to support the rescue in the store you visit that day. Tickets are available now through August 19 and entrants do not have to be present to win. Prizes must be picked up within three days of the drawing.

“Come join us for a fun day,” said Tucker. “We each have an opportunity to receive a percentage of sales so buy, buy buy!”

“Donation for tickets must be made at the Main A1 store at Britton and May in order for Homeward Bound to receive a percentage,” Tucker added. These tickets will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of these great prizes. The grill is really nice and tailgate parties are coming up soon.”

For more information about Homeward Bound Pug Rescue, call 405-706-1492 or visit their website www.homewardboundpugs.com or Facebook page.

“The hot dogs, snow cones, donuts and adoptable pups will be available at all three of our locations,” said Trisha Clark, owner of A1 Emporium. “Nothing, other than the rescues, will be different at each location. We want people to feel special no matter which store they visit.”

To reach A1 Pet Emporium about the event or their products and services, call 405-749-1738 or visit www.a1petemporium.com.