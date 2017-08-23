OKC’s Sally’s List Annual Luncheon to host Sen. Barbara Boxer in November

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2017 Sally’s List Annual Luncheon will feature former United States Senator for California Barbara Boxer as keynote speaker on Friday, November 3. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Cowboy Hall and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.

A Sponsor Reception will take place from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Senator Boxer will be signing her new autobiography “The Art of Tough” from 1 – 2 p.m. Her book will be available for purchase following the luncheon.

Oklahoma City based Sally’s List is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to recruit, train, and help elect progressive women to public office in Oklahoma.

Senator Boxer served as a member of the California Democratic delegation in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 1993 and as a United States Senator from 1993 to 2017. During her time in office, Senator Boxer fought for AIDs research funding and led the mission to include Anita Hill’s testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings.

A strong advocate for women’s rights, Boxer helped pass the Violence Against Women Act and the Access to Clinic Entrances Act. While in the Senate she served as chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee, and as the top Democrat on the Senate Ethics Committee.

“We are incredibly honored that Senator Boxer is coming to Oklahoma, and are especially excited that she supports the work of Sally’s List,” said Sara Jane Rose, interim director of Sally’s List.

“The 2017 Sally’s List Annual Luncheon brings together progressives from across Oklahoma to reflect on the unique perspective women bring to our civic lives,” Rose said. “In a state like ours, where issues profoundly affecting women and their families are often left unaddressed, this event provides an opportunity to narrow the gap in political representation by supporting the Sally’s List mission; to recruit, train, and help elect progressive women in Oklahoma.”

After the 2016 election, a national surge of qualified, progressive women stepped up to run for office. Since then, Sally’s List has recruited and trained a new group of candidates for the 2018 election cycle.

“With the help of our network, Sally’s List is fostering this same movement right here in Oklahoma,” Rose added. “In order to maintain this trend and achieve parity in our representational politics, your continuing involvement is crucial.”

Sally’s List carries on the work of its namesake, Sally Rae Merkle Mock, who passed away in 2009. An attorney and advocate for progressive issues such as women’s rights, Sally served as a board member of Planned Parenthood of Central Oklahoma and was a co-founder of the Oklahoma Committee to Promote Women’s Health.

“Sally’s List is committed to making Oklahoma’s Legislature more reflective of the people it serves,” Rose said. “Our vision is to see lawmaking bodies where women’s presence more closely aligns with their 51 percent of the population versus the current 14 percent serving in the legislature. We know that more progressive women serving in office are key to a government that supports its people in health, education, and a strong economy.”

Starting September 15, general admission luncheon tickets will be $100. Sponsorships are now available through the Sally’s List website at sallyslist.org. For more information contact Sara Jane Rose at sjrose@sallyslist.org or 405- 586- 8744.