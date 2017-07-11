Western Avenue to host 3rd Annual WestFest Street Festival on August 29

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The historic Western Avenue, in partnership with New Belgium Brewing, will host its third annual street festival, WestFest, on Saturday, August 19. The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. featuring live music, food trucks, Fat Tire beer, a local vendor market and a kid’s area.

Presented by the Western Avenue Association, WestFest is a free, family-friendly festival which features an evening of concerts. Participants can shop and eat at local businesses along Western Avenue and enjoy a variety of food trucks, music, beer and fun during the event.

Participating neighborhood restaurants include The Barrel, Big Sky Bread Company, Cock-O-The-Walk, Deep Fork Grill, The Drum Room, The Drunken Fry, Earl’s Rib Palace, Iron Star Urban BBQ, The Lobby Bar, Musashi’s Japanese Steakhouse, Pearl’s Restaurant, Republic Gastropub, The Sandwich Club, Savory Spice Shop, Sushi Neko, Tucker’s Onion Burgers, and The Wedge Pizzeria.

The festival will showcase local Oklahoma musical talent such as Saint Loretto, LTZ, Fiawna Forte, Vonna Pearl and TWIGGS will be included in the lineup along with Beau Jennings and The Tigers as the event’s co-headliner along with favorite KALO.

Western Avenue will be closed from NW 41 to NW 43 during the festival.

The main stage will be located on Western Avenue between VZDs and A Date with Iris on 41st Street. The supporting stage will be inside the Will Rogers Theatre.

The music lineup is scheduled as follows:

Main Stage: (43rd & N. Western Avenue)

12 p.m. – Stephen Salewon

1 p.m. – The So Help Me’s

2 p.m. – Fiawna Forte

3 p.m. – Gum

4 p.m. – The Big News

5 p.m. – Roots of Thought

6 p.m. – L.T.Z.

7 p.m. – Saint Loretto

8 p.m. – KALO

9 p.m. – Beau Jennings and the Tigers

Will Rogers Stage: (Inside the Will Rogers Theater 4322 N Western Avenue)

3:30 p.m. – Smoochie Wallus

4:30 p.m. – Zunis

5:30 p.m. – The Indigos

6:30 p.m. – Katie Williams

7:30 p.m. – TWIGGS

8:30 p.m. – Vonna Pearl

Beau Jennings and the Tigers have been in the studio working on their latest album. Jennings, who won the 2017 WoodyFest Songwriting Contest, will also be performing twice in Okemah, OK July 14 to July 17 during the annual Woody Guthrie Music Festival.

“The band and I are very excited to return to WestFest to headline this year,” said Jennings. “It’s always great to be part of events that go a long way towards enriching the community. Mark it on your calendars. Bring a lawn chair. Wear your earplugs. And get a sitter.”

Earlier this year the Oklahoma Film + Music Office and WestFest organizers issued an open call for musicians to play the event.

“Oklahoma is such a musically gifted state, and as in year’s past, it was a challenge to narrow down the list of performers,” said Western Avenue Director, Rachael Taylor.

According to a press release, Westfest event directors Jennifer Maynord and Kindt Steven Myers have been working closely with the district this year to help bring the festival into its most exciting year yet. Although there will be food trucks participating in the event, Taylor emphasizes that the festival exists to promote the retail shops, bars, restaurants and other small businesses in the district, the release stated.

WestFest is made possible with the support of the following community partners and sponsors: New Belgium Fat Tire, MidFirst Bank, Hideaway Pizza, Capital Distributing, Oklahoma Shirt Company, Savory Spice Shop, Beck’s Garage, Deep Fork Group and Guestroom Records.

For more information on WestFest and volunteer opportunities, visit westfestok.com.