Tour de Quartz at Paseo Art Space – Arts Institute student show launches on First Friday

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma high school students are displaying artwork at Paseo Art Space August 4-26 in conjunction with the Oklahoma Arts Institute’s Tour de Quartz exhibition. There will be an opening reception as part of the Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk on August from 6–10 p.m. The students created the artwork during the 2017 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain (OSAI), a prestigious academy held every June.

The exhibition features photographs, paintings, drawings, and prints and will visit some of the state’s finest galleries as the Tour de Quartz.

During their time at OSAI, students are immersed in one of nine fields taught by nationally renowned artists. Former faculty members include winners of the Pulitzer Prize and the Academy, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy awards. Internationally exhibited printmaker Lenore Thomas taught the drawing and painting students.

David Emitt Adams, expert in historical photographic methods, led the photography students.

The Tour de Quartz student artists are selected by competitive statewide auditions, and every accepted student automatically receives a full scholarship to the program. Auditions for OSAI occur from January through early March at locations across the state. For more information about auditions and the program, visit www.oaiquartz.org.

Paseo Art Space is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12– 5 p.m. More information about the gallery is available at thepaseo.org or by calling 405.525.2688. For more information about the Oklahoma Arts Institute or the Tour de Quartz, visit oaiquartz.org or call 405.605.7500.

The Oklahoma Arts Institute is a private, non-profit organization developed in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts. In addition to the Summer Arts Institute, OAI administers a series of continuing education workshops for adults every fall.