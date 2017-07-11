The new Jones Assembly dining and entertainment center to host Willie Nelson this fall

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The new Jones Assembly, a 20,000 square-foot dining and entertainment destination in downtown Oklahoma City will open for dinner service at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13. The beautifully renovated facility is located in the historic Film Row district, adjacent to the 21C Museum Hotel at 901 W. Sheridan.

The latest creation of The Social Order Dining Collective, The Jones Assembly blends refined regional cuisine from Executive Chef/Partner Brittany Sanger with a unique live music experience.

The innovative approach includes bringing a diverse roster of performers to The Jones Assembly’s stage. Tickets will go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, July 14 for a special concert by the legendary Willie Nelson. Tickets are $75-$125 and will be available at www.thejonesassembly.com.

“We’ve been working hard, bringing family and friends together to sample our menu and preview what’s coming, and we are now ready to swing open the doors and change how Oklahoma City spends its days and nights,” said Graham Colton, a principal partner in The Jones Assembly. “And what better way to kick off our opening than with a Willie Nelson concert announcement? I’m telling you, this is the culmination of a seven-year dream.”

With a 225-seat restaurant with separate downstairs and mezzanine bars and a 1,600-person capacity for live events, The Jones Assembly creates an exciting revitalization of two historic facilities that were formerly part of The Fred Jones Manufacturing Company complex.

Collaborating with James Boswell Architect of Tulsa, known for the firm’s successful 2003 restoration of Cain’s Ballroom, principal partners Brian Bogert, Kirk and Fred Hall of Hall Capital, Graham Colton and Sanger have created a destination that revitalizes two century-old historic buildings while creating a new cornerstone for the expanding West End area of downtown Oklahoma City.

“The Jones Assembly will continue the dining collective’s mission of creating unique concepts for Oklahoma City to spend its days and evenings,” said Bogert, The Social Order’s co-founder.

“Since we opened our first restaurant 13 years ago, we’ve surrounded ourselves with creative people,” Bogert said. “From the beginning, we were continually encouraging our line cooks, waitstaff, managers, and all team members to bring new ideas to the table. For me, The Jones Assembly is the culmination of that philosophy: a truly new idea that will be part of the conversation as we continue to talk about this great city’s renaissance.”

Oklahoma native Chef Sanger, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, stated, “Working on The Jones Assembly is a rare opportunity for any chef: the chance to not only create a unique lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menu, but also to design the kitchen for maximum efficiency and superior results.”

Sanger’s upscale regional cuisine menu will include house-made biscuits and artisan breads, fried chicken confit, wood-fired pizza and seasonal fish offerings.

“We have a custom-made, wood-fired oven that I’m really excited about, because it brings out extraordinary flavors in our food,” Sanger added. “But beyond the oven, we were also able to create a workflow in our kitchen that allows for greater efficiency in all stages of prep, and we’ve put together an enormously talented kitchen staff. I’m so proud of the people who will be serving here.”

Open Tuesday – Sunday at 4 p.m., the website states that the facilities’ exclusive “T ​Room provides patrons of the Jones with an elevated and personalized bar experience.”

Hours of operation for The Jones Assembly are 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Other Social Order dining venues include Seven47 in Norman, the five Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations, and the Texadelphia Social Grill in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown. To learn more, go to thesocialorder.com.

For more information, visit thejonesassembly.com.