Save a life with free dog and cat from the OKC Animal Shelter this Saturday

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Free Adoption Saturday is the perfect time to save the life of a homeless pet and add a grateful dog or cat to your family. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter will hold Free Adoptions Saturday this weekend from noon to 7 p.m.

All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived at Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, Saturday, July 8, or until all available animals are adopted.

The Animal Shelter is at full capacity after nearly 2,500 animals entered its care in June, said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary.

“We need the community to help us by taking advantage of the free cat and dog adoption special this Saturday,” said Gary. “First and foremost that will give a forever home to the pets already in our care, but it will also make room for the pets we’ll care for during the rest of the summer. It’s critical for us to save lives with this event.”

Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

The ASPCA estimates that each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats).

Approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year (1.6 million dogs and 1.6 million cats) About 710,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Of those, 620,000 are dogs and only 90,000 are cats.

OKC Animal Welfare has announced that their pets have their food needs taken care of for the third year in a row thanks to another generous donation from Shawnee Milling Company.

“This gives us a consistent, high-quality food source to feed our animals and helps us use our budget to meet other needs of homeless pets,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We care for more than 24,000 animals every year, and this makes a big difference.”

Shawnee Milling Company has pledged to donate 50 tons of its HI-POINT pet food to the Shelter each year for the last two years, and renewed the pledge Tuesday for another 50 tons this year.

“After touring the OKC Animal Shelter, I was very impressed by the huge impact it has on animal welfare in central Oklahoma,” said Joe Ford, president of Shawnee Milling Company. “We are proud to make our products in Oklahoma and are glad to have the opportunity to help OKC Animal Welfare help as many animals as possible.”

Shawnee Milling Company, a member of the Made in Oklahoma Coalition (MIO), was founded in 1906 by J.L. Ford in Shawnee. The company has inherited his legacy of insistence on quality food products. The company is owned by the third and fourth generations of his family.

The Shawnee Milling Company’s Feed Division has manufactured its HI-POINT brand of pet food for more than 30 years. The automated, state-of-the-art milling operation is one of the fastest-growing in the southwest.

Animal Welfare relies in large part on donations and partnerships with the community and animal welfare organizations. Visit the Animal Shelter or call (405) 297-3100 to ask about donation opportunities.

The City and Animal Welfare will have numerous outreach events during the summer.

The Animal Shelter is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays. All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, treated for worms and up-to-date on vaccinations.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.